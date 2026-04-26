The Agentic Enterprise Arrives: How AI is Transforming Businesses in 2026 (2026)

The future of business is here, and it’s not just about humans anymore—it’s about humans and AI working hand in hand. But here’s where it gets controversial: are we ready for this seismic shift? At the Agentforce World Tour Sydney 2026, over 10,000 attendees witnessed the rise of the Agentic Enterprise, a new era where organizations like Xero, Fisher & Paykel, and Australia Post are redefining customer success by seamlessly integrating AI agents into their workflows. This isn’t just a trend; it’s a revolution in how businesses operate.

Leandro Perez, SVP & CMO of Salesforce ANZ, put it bluntly: ‘In 2026, AI is no longer a question of belief; it’s a question of execution.’ Gone are the days of debating whether AI will work—now, it’s about how quickly companies can adopt it. Perez emphasized, ‘We’re moving beyond standalone tools and into the era of the Agentic Enterprise. It’s not about waiting for the next capable model; it’s about integrating agents into your workflows to drive real-world growth.’ But here’s the kicker: Is your organization ready to move past experimentation and build a unified system where people, data, and agents collaborate seamlessly?

The event showcased Agentblazers—pioneers transforming their businesses with AI. For instance, DonateLife Victoria is using Agentforce to save critical care time, reclaiming 1,500 minutes per coordinator. ‘Every minute saved is an opportunity to transform a life,’ said Tony Holland, General Manager. Similarly, Zurich Australia is automating administrative tasks like processing death certificates, allowing employees to focus on empathy and customer care. But here’s where it gets thought-provoking: as AI takes over routine tasks, what does this mean for the human workforce? Are we risking dehumanization in the name of efficiency?

Research from IDC reveals that Australian and New Zealand workers could save 32% of their workday by leveraging AI for routine tasks. Yet, Salesforce’s State of Marketing report highlights a paradox: while 86% of ANZ marketers agree AI is raising customer expectations for instant interactions, nearly two-thirds admit they’re struggling to keep up. And this is the part most people miss: the transition to trusted AI isn’t just about technology—it’s about upskilling the workforce. Salesforce is addressing this by investing in Australia, expanding offices in Canberra and Melbourne, and deploying Forward Deployed Engineers to help organizations move from AI pilots to production.

Salesforce is also giving back through its 1-1-1 philanthropic model, dedicating 10,000 employee volunteer hours annually to AI skills training partnerships with organizations like FW Jobs Academy and the Indigenous Tech Academy. Veterans and their partners can also access free AI training through Salesforce’s Military program. But here’s the question: Is this enough to bridge the AI skills gap, or are we leaving some communities behind?

Take DV Safe Phone, a charity repurposing mobile phones for domestic violence survivors. With Salesforce’s support, they’ve overcome bottlenecks to provide timely, accurate support. ‘Technology is vital in supporting DV victims,’ said CEO Ashton Wood. But here’s where it gets emotional: as AI transforms industries, are we doing enough to ensure it serves the most vulnerable among us?

As we stand on the brink of this AI-driven future, one thing is clear: the Agentic Enterprise isn’t just a concept—it’s a call to action. But here’s the final thought-provoking question: Are we ready to embrace this future, or will we be left behind? Let’s discuss—what’s your take on the rise of the Agentic Enterprise? Do you see it as a lifeline or a double-edged sword? Share your thoughts below!