Did you know that the actor who played Garry 'Jerry' Gergich on 'Parks and Recreation' almost played Ron Swanson? It's true! Jim O'Heir, who brought Jerry to life, originally auditioned for the role of Ron Swanson, the show's passionate anti-government boss. But here's where it gets interesting: O'Heir wasn't quite right for the part. The creators, Mike Schur and Greg Daniels, knew they wanted O'Heir the moment they heard his audition, but they weren't sure what kind of character he'd be a good fit for. So, they gave him the role of Jerry, and the rest is history! Jerry became one of the show's most beloved characters, and O'Heir made the most of it. But what if he had played Ron Swanson? How different would the show have been? And this is the part most people miss... Ron Swanson, the show's anti-government boss, was inspired by a real-life government employee. So, what if the actor who played Jerry had played the real-life inspiration for Ron Swanson? It's a thought-provoking question, and one that could have changed the show's trajectory. But it's also a reminder that sometimes, the right role finds the right actor, even if it's not the one they originally auditioned for. So, what do you think? Would O'Heir have made a good Ron Swanson? Or is Jerry the perfect character for him? Let us know in the comments!
The Actor Who Almost Played Ron Swanson: Jim O'Heir's Journey on Parks and Rec (2026)
References
- https://deadline.com/2026/02/bob-iger-disney-fox-acquisition-ahead-of-its-time-1236705875/
- https://www.tvline.com/2100485/parks-and-recreation-jim-oheir-ron-swanson-audition/
- https://deadline.com/2026/02/apple-tv-jay-hunt-bbc-director-general-1236709871/
- https://www.cnn.com/2026/02/01/entertainment/demond-wilson-who-played-lamont-on-sanford-and-son-dies-at-79
- https://soaphub.com/general-hospital/news-gh/trinas-snub-taggart-par-for-course/
- https://variety.com/2026/biz/news/paramount-skydance-pay-warner-bros-discovery-shareholders-deal-not-completed-end-of-2026-1236658043/
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