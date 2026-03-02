The Actor's Journey: Unlocking Your Creative Potential (2026)

Unleash Your Creativity: Embracing the Actor's Journey

Ever dreamed of becoming an actor but don't know where to begin? Award-winning actor and playwright Janet Moran, renowned for her role in RTÉ's acclaimed dramedy 'The Dry', shares invaluable insights in a new series. In this installment, Janet delves into the art of resilience and self-motivation, offering a roadmap for aspiring actors.

The Actor's Journey: Navigating Rejection and Beyond

One of the most challenging aspects of an actor's career is learning to navigate rejection. It's a harsh reality that many talented individuals face. When you don't land a role, it's crucial to understand that it's often about finding ways to sustain your passion and livelihood outside of acting. The industry is competitive, and opportunities are limited, especially when considering the financial constraints.

During her early days, Janet embraced a variety of jobs, from waitressing to temporary work, and even learned to live frugally. This practical approach is essential for those who aspire to pursue acting as a career. It's about building a foundation and understanding the financial reality of the industry.

Voiceover Mastery: A Gateway to Opportunities

One of Janet's life-changing experiences was investing in a voiceover demo session. Voiceovers can be a lucrative side gig, and even if they aren't, they provide valuable experience. Recording a strong demo is crucial. Book a professional studio or set up a home recording setup if you're tech-savvy. In just 2-3 minutes, showcase your versatility by reading different scripts, from straight reads to fun, upbeat, hard-sell, or calm tones. Listen to various ads for inspiration and learn from them. Remember, car ads differ from electrical shop discounts.

Writing and Performing: A Creative Evolution

A notable trend among young Irish actors is their inclination towards writing and performing their own work. This creative evolution is now integrated into many Irish drama school curricula. Janet acknowledges that this was less common during her early days as an actor. It took her until her late 30s to embrace her inner storyteller and start writing. Actors naturally possess storytelling skills, and rehearsal rooms offer a wealth of knowledge about story structure. Explore outlets like Scene & Heard and Dublin Fringe to showcase your self-written work.

Janet's involvement in playwriting has taken her to New Zealand, Paris, New York, and Edinburgh, and two of her plays are in development as feature films. She encourages aspiring writers to overcome their fears and embrace discipline. It's a journey of self-discovery and creativity.

Managing Disappointment: A Key to Longevity

Mastering the art of handling disappointment is crucial for an actor's longevity. It's essential to learn from rejection, share in others' successes, stay connected, and actively engage with the industry. Attend performances, share audition news, and celebrate wins. Avoid the trap of secrecy around auditions, as transparency can foster a supportive community.

Embracing the Actor's Journey: A Balanced Perspective

In the world of acting, it's essential to strike a balance between passion and practicality. Celebrate your achievements, learn from setbacks, and remember that it's just acting. Explore 'The Dry' on RTÉ Player and delve deeper into the 'Get Creative' section for more inspiring content.