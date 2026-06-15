The 1975 Guitar Riff Jimmy Page Wanted to Play Forever: “I didn’t want to stop” (2026)

The enduring appeal of Led Zeppelin's 'Kashmir' lies not only in its iconic guitar riff but also in the band's willingness to push the boundaries of what rock music could be. When Jimmy Page and Robert Plant crafted this masterpiece, they were not just creating a song; they were crafting a moment in time that would define an era. The riff, with its ascending scale and DADGAD tuning, is a testament to Page's innovative spirit and his desire to create something truly unique. What makes this riff so captivating is its ability to transport listeners to a different realm, where the conventional rules of music no longer apply. The riff's relentless energy and John Bonham's steady groove create a sense of urgency and excitement that is hard to replicate. But what many people don't realize is that the true magic of 'Kashmir' lies in the fanfare section that follows the riff. This section, with its sweeping strings and grandiose arrangement, is a masterpiece of musical storytelling. It is a moment of sheer brilliance that showcases the band's ability to create a sense of awe and wonder with their music. Personally, I think that the enduring appeal of 'Kashmir' lies in its ability to evoke a sense of nostalgia and wonder, while also pushing the boundaries of what rock music could be. The song is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation, and it continues to inspire and captivate listeners to this day. In my opinion, 'Kashmir' is not just a song; it is a work of art that transcends time and space. It is a moment in time that will forever be etched in the annals of rock history, and it will continue to inspire and captivate listeners for generations to come.

The 1975 Guitar Riff Jimmy Page Wanted to Play Forever: “I didn’t want to stop” (2026)

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