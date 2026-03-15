The 10 Hottest Januarys in Oregon's History (2026)

Have you ever wondered just how warm January can get in Oregon? The state has experienced some unexpectedly high temperatures during this winter season, making many residents curious about what January will bring. With reports of ski resorts closing due to unusual weather patterns, it’s clear that this winter is unlike any other.

Recent years have shown a significant trend towards warmer winters in Oregon, particularly in January. For instance, in 2022, the continental United States recorded its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In fact, 20 states reported some of their top ten hottest days during that month. Moreover, July 2021 was marked as the hottest month globally on record, highlighting a concerning shift in climate patterns worldwide.

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The influence of climate change cannot be overstated, as it continues to drive rising temperatures and increasingly frequent heat records. Since 1880, the average temperature of the Earth has risen by approximately 0.14 degrees Fahrenheit each decade, culminating in a total increase of around 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

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In December 2025, Portland recorded its warmest average temperature for that month at 47.4 degrees—an astonishing nearly six degrees above what is considered normal. Throughout that month, temperatures dipped into the 30s only about a dozen times, contributing to an overall trend of warmer weather. According to the National Weather Service, 2025 also tied with 2024 for being Portland's second-warmest year overall. However, predictions indicate that Oregonians may experience colder-than-average temperatures through March, largely attributed to a weak La Niña effect.

Now, let’s delve into the records: Stacker, utilizing data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, has compiled a list of the ten hottest Januarys in Oregon since 1895. This ranking reflects the average temperature of each listed January, along with monthly highs, lows, and total precipitation amounts:

  1. January 2003 (tie) - Average temperature: 39°F, Monthly high: 45.8°F, Monthly low: 32.2°F, Total precipitation: 4.96 inches.
  2. January 1953 (tie) - Average temperature: 39°F, Monthly high: 45.2°F, Monthly low: 32.8°F, Total precipitation: 9.19 inches.
  3. January 2015 - Average temperature: 38.1°F, Monthly high: 46.3°F, Monthly low: 29.9°F, Total precipitation: 1.98 inches.
  4. January 1934 - Average temperature: 37.9°F, Monthly high: 45°F, Monthly low: 30.9°F, Total precipitation: 4.26 inches.
  5. January 2018 - Average temperature: 37.5°F, Monthly high: 44.6°F, Monthly low: 30.4°F, Total precipitation: 4.14 inches.
  6. January 2010 - Average temperature: 36.9°F, Monthly high: 42.8°F, Monthly low: 31°F, Total precipitation: 4.52 inches.
  7. January 2014 - Average temperature: 36.7°F, Monthly high: 45.9°F, Monthly low: 27.5°F, Total precipitation: 2.35 inches.
  8. January 1994 - Average temperature: 36.5°F, Monthly high: 44.6°F, Monthly low: 28.5°F, Total precipitation: 3.12 inches.
  9. January 1983 - Average temperature: 35.8°F, Monthly high: 42.7°F, Monthly low: 29°F, Total precipitation: 4.64 inches.
  10. January 1981 - Average temperature: 35.7°F, Monthly high: 42.2°F, Monthly low: 29.2°F, Total precipitation: 2.21 inches.

As we reflect on these records, it's crucial to consider the implications of such drastic changes in weather patterns. Are we witnessing the unavoidable effects of climate change, or are these variations simply part of a natural cycle? Join the conversation—what are your thoughts on these weather trends? Do you believe they will continue to escalate?

The 10 Hottest Januarys in Oregon's History (2026)

References

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