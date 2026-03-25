Thatcher Demko Injured During Canucks vs Maple Leafs: Latest Updates & Recovery Outlook (2026)

Canucks' Star Goalie Demko Sustains Lower-Body Injury in Loss to Maple Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, with a key player on the losing side: goaltender Thatcher Demko. Head coach Adam Foote revealed that Demko, 30, suffered a lower-body injury during the game. Demko struggled in the opening frame, allowing three goals on just six shots, prompting a change of goalies in the second period with Kevin Lankinen stepping in.

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Demko's injury is a significant concern for the team, as he has been a cornerstone of the Canucks' netminding this season. With an 8-10-1 record, an impressive .897 save percentage, and a 2.90 goals-against average, Demko's performance has been crucial to the team's success. His recent extension, a three-year, $25.5 million contract, ensures his presence with the Canucks until the 2028-29 season.

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Lankinen, a 30-year-old netminder, relieved Demko and allowed two goals on 18 shots. Lankinen's record this season stands at 6-11-4, with an .883 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average. The Canucks' struggles continue, as they now sit last in the Pacific Division with a 16-23-5 record, trailing the Utah Mammoth by 10 points for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

The team's recent form and Demko's injury raise questions about the Canucks' playoff hopes. With a challenging road ahead, the team must now find a way to turn their fortunes around and secure a playoff spot.

Thatcher Demko Injured During Canucks vs Maple Leafs: Latest Updates & Recovery Outlook (2026)

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