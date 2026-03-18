Thank Your Glam Team: Behind-the-Scenes Legends of Hollywood's Oscars Week (2026)

The Wall Group is turning 25, and to celebrate, they're shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the red carpet. 'Thank Your Glam Team' is the message they're spreading during Oscars week, and it's a powerful reminder that the spectacle we love wouldn't be possible without the hard work of stylists, makeup artists, groomers, nail technicians, and hair experts. But here's where it gets controversial... Is it time we start recognizing these behind-the-scenes talents more than just during awards season? And this is the part most people miss... The Wall Group was among the first to advocate for formal representation of these creatives, and their influence has expanded the industry's landscape. With audiences demanding more transparency and access, the role of the glam professional has evolved from service to influence. 'Artists are increasingly being looked to as experts, image consultants, curators, and tastemakers', says Kate Stirling, SVP and co-head of fashion representation at WME Fashion. So, as we celebrate The Wall Group's anniversary, let's not forget the importance of these glam teams in shaping our cultural moments. And now, a little history lesson... The Wall Group, founded by Brooke Wall, was an early advocate for representation of behind-the-scenes talent. As the industry evolved and social media gave consumers a peek behind the curtain, recognition for these artists grew, and they became talent themselves. Today, The Wall Group represents some of fashion and beauty's most recognizable creative names, including Chris Appleton, Mimi Cuttrell, Kate Young, Hung Vanngo, Karla Welch, Gucci Westman, and Shiona Turini. So, as we raise a glass to The Wall Group's 25th anniversary, let's also thank the glam teams who make the magic happen. And now, a question for you... What do you think is the role of glam professionals in the industry? Do you think they deserve more recognition? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Thank Your Glam Team: Behind-the-Scenes Legends of Hollywood's Oscars Week (2026)
References
- https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/the-wall-group-25-years-oscars-campaign-1238641795/
- https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/black-history-month-fashion-icons-1238532377/
- https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/la-ligne-lily-aldridge-capsule-10th-anniversary-1238631505/
- https://wwd.com/runway/fall-2026/paris/weinsanto/review/
- https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/balenciaga-brand-ambassadors-ryder-campaign-spring-2026-1238611890/
- https://twistedsifter.com/2026/02/fashion-enthusiast-embraced-bold-looks-and-self-expression-so-when-her-friend-constantly-mocked-her-appearance-their-friendship-started-to-unravel/
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