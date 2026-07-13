TFSA at 60: Unlocking Tax-Free Growth with Dividend Stocks (2026)

As we approach the 60th birthday of the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), it's natural to reflect on the journey and the opportunities it presents for investors. At this stage, many Canadians might be feeling a bit discouraged about their TFSA balance, but fear not! There's still plenty of time to turn things around and make the most of this powerful savings vehicle. The key? Diversification and a focus on established dividend stocks that provide steady income and growth. Let's dive into two such stocks that can help any Canadian catch up and build a robust TFSA at 60.

The Power of Dividend Stocks

Dividend stocks are like the steady income stream that keeps your TFSA growing, even in turbulent times. These stocks pay out regular dividends, which can be reinvested to buy more shares, creating a compound effect over time. What makes dividend stocks particularly appealing is their ability to provide both income and growth, making them a cornerstone of any well-diversified portfolio.

Fortis: The Stability Anchor

Fortis, a regulated utility giant, is a prime example of a dividend stock that offers stability and growth. Operating in the electricity and natural gas segments across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, Fortis provides essential services that are in high demand. This defensive appeal is a major draw for investors, as it ensures predictable revenue and cash flows.

One of the most compelling aspects of Fortis is its long dividend history. With a streak of 52 years of dividend increases, Fortis has consistently rewarded its shareholders. The company's $28.8 billion five-year capital plan, which includes investments in transmission infrastructure, should support further growth and dividend increases of 4% to 6% annually through 2030. This makes Fortis an attractive buy-and-forget pick for investors looking to strengthen their TFSA at 60.

Enbridge: Accelerating Income

While Fortis is all about stability, Enbridge brings a different dynamic to the table. As one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the world, Enbridge operates pipelines, renewable energy assets, and a natural gas utility. This diverse portfolio of assets allows Enbridge to generate steady and predictable revenue, which it then reinvests in growth initiatives and pays out as dividends.

Enbridge's dividend is particularly impressive, with a yield of 4.97% as of the time of writing. What's more, the company has provided annual increases to its dividend for 31 consecutive years, making it an appealing option for investors looking to bolster their TFSA at 60. With nearly $8 billion of projects expected to enter service this year, Enbridge is well-positioned for continued growth and dividend increases.

The Perfect Complement

Together, Fortis and Enbridge offer a compelling combination for investors looking to build a robust TFSA at 60. Fortis provides stability and growth, while Enbridge accelerates the income side of the portfolio. This complementary relationship makes them ideal for any well-diversified portfolio, offering both defensive appeal and income potential.

A TFSA at 60 Still Has Time to Grow

It's important to remember that no stock is without risk, even the most defensive. That's why diversification is crucial. Both Enbridge and Fortis offer significant defensive moats that complement each other, providing a well-rounded approach to investing. Their attractive dividends make them ideal for any TFSA, regardless of age, offering a steady income stream and the potential for long-term growth.

In my opinion, the key to a successful TFSA at 60 is to focus on established dividend stocks that provide both income and growth. Fortis and Enbridge are prime examples of such stocks, offering stability, income, and the potential for continued growth. By diversifying your TFSA with these two stocks, you can build a robust portfolio that will serve you well in the years to come.