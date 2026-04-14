Texas Rangers Spring Training Lineup: February 26, 2026 - Split Squad Action! (2026)

Texas Rangers Split Squad Lineup: February 26, 2026

The Texas Rangers are gearing up for a split squad showdown against the Athletics on February 26, 2026, and you won't want to miss this one! Here's the lineup you can expect:

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  1. Wade in Right Field
  2. Pederson at First Base
  3. Osuna in Center Field
  4. Cauley at Shortstop
  5. Bride as Designated Hitter
  6. Martin at Third Base
  7. Herrera Behind the Plate
  8. Zavala in Left Field
  9. Velazquez at Second Base

This game starts at 2:05 p.m. Central Time, so mark your calendars! But here's the twist: this isn't your typical spring training lineup. It's a regular season-ready squad, and that's what makes it intriguing.

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The Rangers are known for their strategic approach to spring training, often testing different lineups and strategies. This particular lineup hints at a potential regular season strategy, and that's what makes it a must-watch. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates from the world of baseball!

Texas Rangers Spring Training Lineup: February 26, 2026 - Split Squad Action! (2026)

References

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