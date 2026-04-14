Texas Rangers Spring Training Lineup: February 26, 2026 - Split Squad Action! (2026)

Texas Rangers Split Squad Lineup: February 26, 2026
The Texas Rangers are gearing up for a split squad showdown against the Athletics on February 26, 2026, and you won't want to miss this one! Here's the lineup you can expect:
- Wade in Right Field
- Pederson at First Base
- Osuna in Center Field
- Cauley at Shortstop
- Bride as Designated Hitter
- Martin at Third Base
- Herrera Behind the Plate
- Zavala in Left Field
- Velazquez at Second Base
This game starts at 2:05 p.m. Central Time, so mark your calendars! But here's the twist: this isn't your typical spring training lineup. It's a regular season-ready squad, and that's what makes it intriguing.
The Rangers are known for their strategic approach to spring training, often testing different lineups and strategies. This particular lineup hints at a potential regular season strategy, and that's what makes it a must-watch. Stay tuned as we bring you more updates from the world of baseball!