Texas Rangers 2026: 3 Free Agent Signings to Stay Under Luxury Tax | MLB Offseason Moves (2026)

3 Texas Rangers Free Agent Signings to Keep Payroll Below Luxury Tax for 2026

The Texas Rangers are strategically managing their payroll to stay under the luxury tax threshold, a move that has sparked debate. While some view this as a negative, the front office believes they can achieve their goals with a limited budget. This season, the Rangers incurred an additional $190,000 in penalties for surpassing the Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) threshold, a mark they've exceeded in the past few years. For 2026, the league-wide CBT is set at $244 million, and the Rangers aim to reduce their payroll to $200 million.

Currently, the Rangers' payroll is projected to be around $189 million, well below the luxury tax threshold. With a budget of approximately $40-50 million, the front office may have limited room for maneuver beyond the $200 million mark. This tight budget presents a challenge, but the Rangers can still make strategic moves to fill roster gaps.

Here are three potential signings to keep the payroll around $200 million:

Sign Luis Arraez to a Three-Year, $42 Million Deal

Arraez, a 28-year-old with an annual salary projection of $14 million, is a key addition to the Rangers' new offensive strategy. While he doesn't hit for power or play top-notch defense, Arraez excels at hitting the ball and getting on base. From 2022 to 2024, he won three straight batting titles, and even in a down season last year, he hit .292 and led the National League with 181 hits. Although he drove in only 61 runs with eight home runs, his ability to get on base is invaluable.

With the new year approaching and spring training just two months away, the Rangers could negotiate a cheaper average annual value (AAV) for Arraez, potentially saving a few million dollars.

Sign Tyler Mahle to a Two-Year Deal Worth $11 Million per Year

The Rangers are seeking a final starter for their rotation, and Tyler Mahle, a right-handed pitcher, is a strong candidate. Mahle performed well in limited opportunities with the Rangers over the past two seasons, despite injuries. His 2.18 ERA in 86.2 innings was exactly what the team needed. Returning Mahle would revitalize a rotation that was already among the league's best last year.

Mahle signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Rangers before the 2024 season, but his current projection is around $6 million annually. The Rangers could secure his services for the next two or three years at that rate, providing excellent value.

Add Taylor Rogers to Headline the Bullpen for $11 Million Annually

With multiple former relief options departing, including Hoby Milner, the Rangers need to find suitable replacements. Taylor Rogers, a 35-year-old right-handed reliever, is a strong candidate. Rogers had an up-and-down year in 2025, recording a 3.38 ERA, 53 strikeouts, and 23 walks in 50.2 innings with the Reds and Cubs. He is just a few seasons removed from a 31-save season, and his three-year deal at $11 million per year makes him an affordable option.

While Rogers could potentially push for a $14 million AAV, similar to Ryan Helsley's contract with Baltimore, he is not as proven as Helsley. The Rangers can secure his services at a more reasonable rate, providing stability to their bullpen.