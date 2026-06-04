Texas Longhorns Offensive Lineman Neto Umeozulu Transfers: What's Next for the O-Line? (2026)

The Texas Longhorns are facing a reshuffling of their offensive line, and the transfer portal is the main stage for this drama. It seems like every week brings a new twist as players decide to seek opportunities elsewhere. This time, the spotlight shines on Neto Umeozulu, another offensive lineman heading for the exit after the team's victory at the Citrus Bowl. But what does this mean for the team's future? Let's dive in.

With the transfer portal officially opening on January 2nd, the Longhorns' roster is undergoing some significant changes. Neto Umeozulu, as reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, has decided to transfer. Umeozulu spent four seasons with Texas, participating in a total of 24 games, including 11 games in the 2025 season. He joins Connor Stroh as the second offensive lineman from Texas to enter the portal.

Umeozulu, a highly-rated recruit (No. 48 overall and No. 2 interior offensive lineman by On3), didn't start any games for the Longhorns. However, his experience against SEC defenses could be a valuable asset for programs looking to bolster their offensive lines. But here's where it gets controversial: could this be a sign of deeper issues within the team, or is it just the natural ebb and flow of college football?

Why the Offensive Line Room is Seeing Changes

Texas has a history of strong offensive lines and dynamic running backs. While the Longhorns have increased their passing game in recent years, their offensive identity has been somewhat unclear. Inconsistent play from the offensive line has contributed to this.

With only 1,556 rushing yards for the season, the Longhorns' run game didn't meet expectations. Their running backs averaged just 3.9 yards per carry. Without Quintrevion Wisner's 155-yard performance against No. 7 Texas A&M, the Longhorns might have had one of the worst run games in the country. Despite not running the ball as often as other teams, they still ranked 101st in rushing offense. This raises the question: is the offensive line the root of the problem?

After the Early Signing Period, Coach Steve Sarkisian discussed the new recruiting class. He mentioned that while the additions of offensive linemen John Turntine III, Nicolas Robertson, and Kaden Scherer were valuable, he was realistic about the likelihood of freshmen contributing immediately.

A Developing Offense in Austin

The Texas offense is in a state of transition. While the team's scoring ability was adequate, supported by one of the best defenses in the country, they fell short during conference play against the Gators and the Bulldogs. With Manning's talent at quarterback, the Longhorns might shift towards a pass-first offense next season. If they can secure a top wide receiver through the transfer portal, the offense could reach new heights. And this is the part most people miss: the importance of a solid offensive line.

If Texas targets offensive linemen in the portal, they'll likely seek those who excel in pass blocking. Given the number of elite pass rushers in the SEC, having depth on the offensive line will be critical when the 2026 season begins.

What do you think? Is the transfer portal a blessing or a curse for the Longhorns? Share your thoughts in the comments!