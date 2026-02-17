Texas Longhorns: Building a Dynasty with Steve Sarkisian's Recruiting Success (2026)

Texas is on a roll, with Steve Sarkisian leading the charge to secure another top-10 recruiting class. As the Longhorns gear up for their sixth full season under Sarkisian in 2026, they've assembled a roster that's among the most talented in college football. This success isn't just a fluke; it's a result of their elite high school recruiting. For four consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025), Texas signed a top-10 class nationally, including the No. 1 overall class in 2025. However, their 2026 crop, which still finished No. 10 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, was the 'weakest' of the bunch, with just three five-stars and 15 blue-chip signees in total. But Sark and his team aren't settling for one-off success. They're recruiting to keep building and building into 2027 and beyond. And the 2027 recruiting class is further proof of that. Texas has already secured six commitments through mid-February and is sitting inside the top-10 again. In addition to a quartet of high three-stars, the Longhorns have two blue-chippers already in the fold, led by Easton Royal, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver prospect out of Louisiana. Royal chose Texas over in-state LSU, as well as Ole Miss, Miami, Georgia, and dozens of other offers. And he won't be the only elite prospect the Longhorns are in a position to sign come December. Texas Longhorns class by position

Quarterback
Ty Knutson (unranked)

Wide receiver
Five-star Easton Royal (No. 7 NATL, No. 1 WR)

Tight end
Three-star JT Geraci (No. 538 NATL., No. 27 TE)

Edge rusher
Four-star Cameron Hall (No. 242 NATL., No. 24 EDGE)

Linebacker
Three-star Cade Haug (No. 432 NATL., No. 32 LB)

Safety
Three-star Greedy James (No. 583 NATL., No. 63 S)

