Texas Football: Analyzing the 2025 Portal Class Impact (2026)

The 2025 portal class in Texas has sparked a lot of debate among fans and analysts alike. So, how did these players perform during the past season? Let's dive in and evaluate their impact on the team's journey.

A Season of Mixed Results: Unraveling the 2025 Portal Class

Last year's Texas portal class focused heavily on players with multi-year eligibility, but it seems head coach Steve Sarkisian's strategy didn't quite pan out as expected. The team's needs for additional players on the offensive line and at running back remained unfulfilled. With 11 new players added, only five were eligible to play beyond the 2025 season.

In hindsight, it's evident that Sarkisian's approach lacked the aggressive mindset we often associate with building a championship team. He gained valuable insights about his squad in 2025, both positive and negative, and is now utilizing the portal process to target top-tier players during this free-agency period.

So, after a full year of competition, how did the 2025 portal class perform in Austin? Let's break it down player by player:

Jack Endries : A Mixed Bag

Endries' acquisition initially seemed like a slam dunk. With Arch Manning at quarterback, Texas desperately needed a reliable tight end, and Endries was projected as a top-three TE in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, as the season progressed, Endries' impact was less than expected. He finished with 346 receiving yards, ranking eighth in the SEC. While he wasn't a game-changer, his consistent performance in the run game and lack of drops or bad routes suggest that scheme and overall offensive struggles impacted his stats.

Maraad Watson : A Successful Addition

Watson joined the Longhorns after a stellar freshman year at Syracuse, earning Freshman All-American honors. Despite not being a true starter, Watson's productivity was notable. He logged 320 snaps, third among all DTs, and formed a formidable duo with Alex January. We can expect this partnership to thrive further in 2026.

Emmett Mosley : A Reliable Performer

Mosley's health issues early in the season didn't deter his impact in Austin. He started slowly against Florida and Oklahoma but found his groove in Week 9 against Mississippi State, catching four passes, two of which were touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. Mosley became one of Manning's most trusted targets in the latter half of the season, and his return for his junior year sets a strong foundation for the passing game.

Brad Spence : A Promising Prospect

Spence has been a long-term project since joining the team, but he had a solid year in 2025. He ranked 17th in snaps, averaging 22 per game, and played primarily off the edge but also as an off-ball or SAM linebacker. His performance against Oklahoma, alongside Colin Simmons, showcased his dominance off the edge. He registered three pressures against Vanderbilt and 19 overall, making him a key piece in the defensive retooling for 2026.

Cole Brevard : A Force in the Trenches

Brevard's impact in the trenches for Texas was undeniable. While his production is hard to quantify statistically from the nose tackle position, he was a reliable run-stuffer and contributed to the pass rush. His final season in college football was impressive, and he's likely to be drafted.

Travis Shaw : In the Middle Ground

Shaw's impact on the season was noticeable but not significant enough to be considered a true success. He played 14 snaps per game as a backup nose tackle behind Brevard. While he didn't showcase the expected athleticism, Shaw consistently performed his duties in the trenches. His standout game against Kentucky is worth noting.

Hero Kanu : The Best Portal Acquisition

Texas' commitment to Kanu was a surprise, but it proved to be a brilliant move. Despite not being highly productive at Ohio State, Kanu led the Longhorns in snaps, pressures, and tackles. He was one of the best players in the SEC this season and is expected to return for his final year of eligibility in 2026, with the potential to make the All-SEC First Team.

Lavon Johnson : A Missed Opportunity

Johnson's commitment to Texas was a whirlwind, as he initially planned to sign with UNC. However, limited playing time due to a crowded room meant he appeared in only seven games, averaging under 10 snaps per game. He's since re-entered the portal, but his talent was evident, even if we didn't get to see much of it.

Matthew Caldwell : A Reliable Backup

Caldwell excelled in his role as a true backup. He appeared in three SEC games, stepping up when injuries sidelined Arch Manning. His passes against Florida and Mississippi State were crucial, setting up game-tying and game-winning drives, respectively. Caldwell's performance exemplifies the ideal veteran grad transfer: knowing your role and excelling when called upon.

Mason Shipley : A Consistent Kicker

Shipley was a solid addition to the Horns as a kicker. He made all his extra points and had a successful field-goal attempt rate of 20 out of 24 this season. While Texas would have preferred more leg power against Oklahoma, Shipley's near-automatic performance from inside 50 yards is commendable.

Jack Bouwmeester: Early Season Hero

Bouwmeester's impact was felt early in the season when Texas needed him most. All four of his punts against Ohio State landed inside the 20, making him a key contributor in that game. As the offense improved, his role diminished, but he remained consistent throughout the year.

And there you have it! The 2025 portal class in Texas had its fair share of hits and misses. But here's where it gets controversial: Do you think Sarkisian's strategy will pay off in 2026 with Arch Manning at the helm? And this is the part most people miss: How will these players' experiences shape the team's future?

Let's continue the discussion in the comments! Are you in agreement with these evaluations, or do you have a different take on the 2025 portal class?