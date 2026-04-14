Texans QBs Coach Jerrod Johnson: What's Next? (2026)

In a move that has left fans and analysts alike scratching their heads, the Houston Texans have abruptly parted ways with quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was this a mutual decision, or did the Texans show Johnson the door? And why now, smack in the middle of the Scouting Combine, when teams are typically focused on building their future rosters? These questions linger in the air like a poorly thrown pass, leaving us all wondering about the timing and motives behind this decision.

Schefter’s cryptic one-sentence tweet does little to clarify the situation, sparking speculation about the dynamics within the Texans’ coaching staff. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that offensive coordinator Nick Caley retained his position despite quarterback C.J. Stroud’s challenges this season, most notably in the heartbreaking divisional playoff loss to the Patriots. Is this a double standard, or is there more to the story than meets the eye?

Johnson, who spent three seasons as the Texans’ quarterbacks coach after a stint as the Vikings’ assistant quarterbacks coach, had been actively interviewing for offensive coordinator roles over the past two hiring cycles. With the Texans’ sudden move, however, most coaching vacancies across the league have already been filled, potentially limiting his immediate opportunities. Did the Texans inadvertently sideline Johnson’s career advancement, or was this a calculated move to reshuffle their coaching deck?

Adding another layer of intrigue, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports that Jerry Schuplinski, currently the senior offensive assistant and pass game coordinator, is expected to take on the quarterbacks coach role. Is this a promotion for Schuplinski, or a bandaid solution to a deeper issue?

This shakeup raises broader questions about the Texans’ organizational strategy and their commitment to player development. Are they prioritizing stability or making room for a new vision? And what does this mean for Stroud and the team’s future under center? Is this a step forward, or a misstep that could haunt them next season?

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: the Texans’ decision to part ways with Johnson is far from straightforward. What do you think? Was this the right move, or a costly mistake? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate that’s sure to spark some fiery opinions.