Tete Yengi's Brace Propels FC Machida Zelvia to AFC Champions League Elite Top Spot! (2026)

The young star, Tete Yengi, made his mark in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26™ league phase, scoring a brace in Machida's 3-2 victory over Chengdu Rongcheng FC. This triumph propelled Machida to the top of the East Zone standings. Yengi's performance was a testament to his talent and potential, leaving a lasting impression on the competition.

The match, held on February 18, 2026, showcased Yengi's ability to step up in crucial moments. His two goals were instrumental in securing Machida's place in the Round of 16, a remarkable achievement for the Japanese club. The victory also highlighted the team's resilience and determination, as they fought back from a 2-0 deficit to claim the win.

This is a significant milestone for Yengi, who has undoubtedly earned the admiration of fans and critics alike. His performance serves as an inspiration for young players across the region, demonstrating that hard work and talent can lead to success on the international stage.

As the tournament progresses, Yengi's impact will be closely watched, with many eager to see how he continues to develop and contribute to Machida's journey in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26™.

