Test Run: Can Apple's Workout Buddy Boost Your New Year's Fitness Goals? (2026)

Imagine this: You're all alone on a chilly New Year's morning, vowing to crush those fitness goals, but the motivation fizzles out halfway through. What if a digital companion could cheer you on like a real buddy, keeping you going? Apple's Workout Buddy promises just that, but as I discovered in my hands-on test, it's a fascinating concept that's still finding its stride. Dive in with me to explore whether this feature can truly transform your workouts—and stick around, because this is where things get intriguingly debatable.

If you're seeking a boost of encouragement during your exercise sessions, Apple's Workout Buddy—accessible via iPhone and Apple Watch—steps in to guide you through various activities. It offers vocal coaching for workouts like walking, running, cycling, hiking, and more, aiming to make staying active feel less solitary and more achievable.

For every session, you get pep talks from a virtual coach in a voice you pick. Plus, you can queue up motivating tunes that kick in automatically when you begin (learn more about tracking workouts on your Apple Watch here: https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/track-apple-watch-workouts-activities). Customize your goals by setting calorie burn targets, time durations, or distance milestones, and the app will wrap up your workout once you've hit them. But does this tool genuinely amp up your exercise routine? I put it to the test to uncover the truth.

Getting Started with Workout Buddy

To use Workout Buddy, you'll need iOS 26 on a compatible iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence—think features like advanced AI assistance for smarter device interactions. Eligible models include the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, any iPhone 16 variant, or the iPhone 17 series (check out comparisons like this one: https://www.pcmag.com/comparisons/apple-iphone-17-vs-air-vs-17-pro-vs-17-pro-max). Simply navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and download the latest version to get going.

If you're pairing it with your Apple Watch, ensure you have at least a Series 6 or Ultra running watchOS 26 (explore the exciting new features in watchOS 26 here: https://www.pcmag.com/news/the-8-coolest-features-coming-to-your-apple-watch-in-watchos-26). From your iPhone, open the Watch app, head to General > Software Update, and install it. Or, do it straight from the watch by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Configuring Workout Buddy on Your Apple Watch

Since I own an Apple Watch (and you can find the best models reviewed here: https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-apple-watch), I'll walk you through the watch setup first. Launch the Workout app on your watch and select the activity you're planning, like running or cycling. If Workout Buddy is available for that exercise, a clear alert icon pops up in the bottom right corner. If not, it's crossed out. I noticed it works for activities such as walking, running, biking, and hiking, but skips over swimming, rowing, kickboxing, dancing, yoga, Pilates, or Tai Chi.

(Credit: PCMag / Apple)

For my trial, I selected Elliptical as the workout type and activated Workout Buddy. Next, I chose a voice for my coach—there are three options, and I tapped each to preview them. I settled on Voice #2 for its appealing British accent, which added a fun, motivational flair. You can hear the buddy through the watch's built-in speaker, or link Bluetooth headphones or a speaker. Personally, I prefer my AirPods Pro for workouts to keep the sound crisp and private.

(Credit: PCMag / Apple)

For many exercises, you can set up heart rate notifications by tapping Heart Rate and picking a zone. Or create a custom one by swiping down, selecting Custom Range, and defining your limits. This way, the buddy alerts you if your heart rate climbs into that specified area during your session.

(Credit: PCMag / Apple)

You can also configure time-based reminders. Just tap Time, enable the Time Alert, and adjust it to a particular minute and second mark. At that moment, your virtual buddy will chime in. For certain activities, this extends to custom workouts you've designed yourself.

(Credit: PCMag / Apple)

On the main workout screen, you can define an objective or boundary. Hit the timer icon in the top right, choose Goals, and pick from Time, Calories, or Distance, then input your desired values. Additionally, tap the music note icon at the bottom left, turn on Autoplay Media, and select a playlist or podcast to enhance your routine.

(Credit: PCMag / Apple)

Even without your Apple Watch, you can enjoy Workout Buddy solely through your iPhone. Open the Fitness app, tap the Workout icon, and pick a supported activity. Then, select your preferred voice, set goals like time or calories, and add audio entertainment. Press Play when you're set to begin.

(Credit: PCMag / Apple)

The Outcomes of My Experiment

As soon as I started exercising, Workout Buddy jumped in with immediate support, urging me toward my targets and noting my daily workout count. So, how did it perform overall? It wasn't terrible, but I walked away feeling a bit let down. Primarily, because it offered surprisingly little interaction.

I experimented with multiple sessions, such as elliptical training, indoor walking, and stationary biking, each lasting 25 to 30 minutes. In every trial, the buddy spoke only sparingly. It began by confirming my preferences and offering initial motivation, but coaching and cheers were scarce. Occasionally, it updated me on my heart rate or progress, alerted me upon hitting a milestone, and wrapped up at the end. Beyond that, silence reigned.

Honestly, I anticipated more ongoing guidance, like constant encouragement mid-workout. There was no option to adjust how often the buddy chimed in. And this raises a bigger question: And this is the part most people miss—how perceptive is this AI really? During my elliptical session, I deliberately paused for a few minutes, expecting the buddy to notice my inactivity, perhaps by detecting dropping heart rate or stalled calorie burn. Nothing happened. No nudge to keep going, no recognition of the break. It felt like the feature was more of an opener than a full-time companion.

That said, the idea holds promise. Workout Buddy excels at sparking that initial drive, particularly for solo exercisers, but it currently comes across as a developing tool rather than a polished one. For beginners, this means it's great for getting started without overwhelming complexity—think of it as a gentle nudge from a friend, not a drill sergeant.

But here's where it gets controversial: Can an AI buddy ever truly replace a human personal trainer? Some might argue it's convenient and cost-effective, while others say nothing beats personalized human insight. What do you think—would this feature motivate you to hit your New Year's goals, or is it just a gimmick? Share your thoughts in the comments below; I'd love to hear if you agree, disagree, or have tried it yourself!

