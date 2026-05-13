Tess Daly's Daughter, Phoebe, Moves to NYC: A New Chapter (2026)

The Daly-Kay Family's Move to the Big Apple: A Temporary Stay or a New Chapter?

The daughter of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, Phoebe, has made a bold move by leaving the UK for America. In a TikTok post, she shared a glimpse of her new life in New York City, showcasing her chic fashion sense and a clear love for the city. The 21-year-old's decision comes as a surprise, but it's worth noting that her parents, Tess and Vernon, have a history with the city. Tess herself lived in New York for five years during her fashion modeling days in the 90s.

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The move seems to be a temporary one, as Phoebe hasn't disclosed the reason for her relocation. However, it's possible that she's seeking new opportunities or a change of scenery. The family's dynamic is heartwarming, with Tess and Vernon ensuring their daughters have a normal childhood and a strong sense of self-esteem. Tess's dedication to her daughters' well-being is evident in her interview with MailOnline, where she emphasized the importance of grounding her children.

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The family's bond is further showcased through Phoebe's heartfelt tribute to her mother after Tess's final Strictly Come Dancing show. This move might be a temporary adventure for Phoebe, but it's a significant step in her life, and her parents' support will be crucial as she navigates this new chapter.

Tess Daly's Daughter, Phoebe, Moves to NYC: A New Chapter (2026)

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