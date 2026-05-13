Tess Daly's Daughter, Phoebe, Moves to NYC: A New Chapter (2026)

The Daly-Kay Family's Move to the Big Apple: A Temporary Stay or a New Chapter?

The daughter of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay, Phoebe, has made a bold move by leaving the UK for America. In a TikTok post, she shared a glimpse of her new life in New York City, showcasing her chic fashion sense and a clear love for the city. The 21-year-old's decision comes as a surprise, but it's worth noting that her parents, Tess and Vernon, have a history with the city. Tess herself lived in New York for five years during her fashion modeling days in the 90s.

The move seems to be a temporary one, as Phoebe hasn't disclosed the reason for her relocation. However, it's possible that she's seeking new opportunities or a change of scenery. The family's dynamic is heartwarming, with Tess and Vernon ensuring their daughters have a normal childhood and a strong sense of self-esteem. Tess's dedication to her daughters' well-being is evident in her interview with MailOnline, where she emphasized the importance of grounding her children.

The family's bond is further showcased through Phoebe's heartfelt tribute to her mother after Tess's final Strictly Come Dancing show. This move might be a temporary adventure for Phoebe, but it's a significant step in her life, and her parents' support will be crucial as she navigates this new chapter.