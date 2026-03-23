Tesla's Troubled Times: Two Years of Decline and a Rocky Road Ahead (2026)

It’s a tough pill to swallow for Tesla fans: the electric vehicle pioneer has just hit a grim milestone—its second straight year of decline. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the global EV market is booming, Tesla seems to be stumbling, leaving many to wonder if the company can still lead the charge in AI and robotics as Elon Musk ambitiously promises. Let’s dive into the details and explore why this matters—and why it’s sparking heated debates.

Tesla’s latest earnings report reveals a 3% drop in revenue and a staggering 61% plunge in profits for the quarter ending December 2025. The company reported $24.9 billion in revenue and $840 million in net income, a sharp decline from the $25.7 billion in revenue and $2.3 billion in net income it posted in the same quarter of 2024. Despite these numbers, Tesla managed to outperform Wall Street’s expectations, which had forecast $24.79 billion in revenue, according to LSEG analyst estimates. For the full year 2025, Tesla’s revenue stood at $94.8 billion, with a net income of $3.8 billion—still a 3% dip compared to 2024.

And this is the part most people miss: Tesla’s struggles come at a time when the global EV market is growing by leaps and bounds, with a 20% increase in sales in 2025. Yet, Tesla lost its crown as the world’s top-selling EV company to China’s BYD, which delivered 2.26 million vehicles last year. Tesla, in contrast, sold about 1.6 million vehicles in 2025, an 8.5% year-over-year decline. The fourth quarter alone saw a 15.6% drop in customer deliveries, partly because many buyers rushed to purchase in the third quarter to capitalize on expiring federal tax credits.

So, what’s behind Tesla’s slump? One major factor is its aging vehicle lineup, which is struggling to compete with the influx of EVs from legacy automakers in the U.S., Europe, and China. But here’s where it gets even more contentious: Elon Musk’s increasingly polarizing public persona may be alienating Tesla’s traditionally liberal customer base. From promoting controversial right-wing conspiracies on his platform X to his involvement in the Trump administration’s DOGE project, which aimed to cut global humanitarian aid, Musk’s actions have reportedly cost Tesla over 1 million vehicle sales, according to Yale University research.

Musk himself admits that Tesla faces ‘a few rough quarters’ due to expiring incentives and macroeconomic challenges. However, he remains optimistic about the company’s AI-driven future, including robotaxis and humanoid robots. Yet, his prediction that 50% of the U.S. population would have access to Tesla’s robotaxis by the end of 2025 has fallen flat—so far, only a handful of vehicles are available in Austin and San Francisco, under limited conditions.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tesla shareholders recently approved a massive new pay package for Musk, which could make him the world’s first trillionaire—but only if he meets ambitious goals like producing a million robots and robotaxis and creating $7.5 trillion in shareholder value. Is this a bold vision or a pipe dream? Let us know what you think in the comments.

As the EV market continues to evolve, Tesla’s challenges raise critical questions about its future. Can Musk’s AI ambitions save the company, or is Tesla’s dominance in the EV space fading? One thing’s for sure: the road ahead is anything but smooth. Stay tuned as this story develops, and don’t forget to follow the topics and authors to keep up with the latest updates.