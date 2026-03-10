Tesla’s New 2025.45.32.1 Update: IFTTT Automations, Smarter Dashcam, and More! (2026)

Tesla has just unveiled a game-changing software update in China, bringing a host of exciting new features to your Tesla experience. This update, version 2025.45.32.1, is all about making your car smarter and more personalized. But here's where it gets controversial... Let's dive into the details and explore the implications of these new additions.

Automation: The Future of Driving?

One of the most talked-about features is Tesla's new Automation application. This innovative app introduces a rule-based 'if this, then that' (IFTTT) logic to vehicle behavior, marking a significant step forward in automotive automation. With simple 'if/execute' conditions, drivers can now create custom automations that trigger when specific events occur and predefined conditions are met. For instance, when the driver's door opens and the driver is seated, the vehicle can automatically announce a reminder, such as 'Please don't forget your belongings'.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Tesla's release notes hint at far more advanced possibilities, including location-based reminders, time-of-day behaviors, and contextual alerts tied to driver presence or vehicle state. While Tesla hasn't yet disclosed the full range of triggers and actions available, this appears to lay the groundwork for deeper functionality over time, potentially touching climate controls, charging routines, safety prompts, and driver profiles.

Dashcam Recording: Now More Adaptable

Another significant upgrade is the Dashcam and Sentry Mode system. Tesla has addressed a long-standing limitation for owners who use larger USB drives by introducing a dynamic footage retention system. With update 2025.45, dashcam footage retention now scales dynamically with storage capacity. Vehicles equipped with a 128GB USB drive will retain up to three hours of rolling footage, while drives 1TB and larger can store up to 24 hours before overwriting older clips.

This change ensures that significantly more footage is preserved for later review, which is particularly valuable for insurance claims, parking incidents, or extended road trips. It also removes uncertainty around how much video Tesla is actually saving, providing an additional incentive to invest in higher-capacity storage.

Quality-of-Life Improvements: More Than Meets the Eye

Beyond Automations and Dashcam improvements, update 2025.45 includes a variety of additional refinements focused on infotainment, navigation, and usability. Some of these enhancements are exclusive to the Chinese market, such as enhanced lyric visualizations, improved music accompaniment and karaoke-style modes, and the addition of a new third-party music app, Kugou Music. Navigation also benefits from improved Supercharger map clustering, grouping nearby charging stations into cleaner, easier-to-read clusters—particularly useful in dense urban areas.

Voice interaction continues to evolve as well, with enhancements to Tesla's 'Hey Tesla' wake-word system that make hands-free controls more accessible and natural. These improvements are not just about convenience; they're about creating a more immersive and personalized driving experience.

The Future is Here

