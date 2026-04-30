Tesla's FSD Ownership: What You Need to Know Before February 14 (2026)

Tesla Clarifies FSD Ownership Rules: A Subscription Model and Uncertainty for Buyers

As the February 14 deadline for purchasing Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature approaches, the company has issued a clarification regarding the ownership rules. Initially, there was confusion over whether FSD would remain with the car even after a sale to a third party. However, Tesla has now confirmed that FSD is indeed tied to the car, but with a twist.

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The new clarification states that FSD will stay with the car as long as the original owner retains ownership. This means that if you sell your Tesla, the new buyer will not have access to FSD. This change has left some buyers uncertain about the future availability of FSD for their vehicles. Additionally, Tesla is transitioning FSD to a subscription-only model on February 14, with a monthly fee of $99 for access.

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CEO Elon Musk has hinted at potential price increases for the FSD subscription as more features are added. FSD is a highly anticipated feature, with claims of improved road safety and the prevention of nearly 2 million potential injuries annually. It has even been credited with saving lives, as demonstrated in a recent incident in Georgia where FSD guided a Tesla to a hospital during a driver's heart attack.

Despite the clarification, the subscription model and potential price hikes have sparked debate among Tesla owners. Some are concerned about the long-term value of their vehicles and the impact of the subscription fee on their overall ownership experience. As the deadline approaches, buyers are left with a choice: to purchase FSD now or wait and see if the subscription model meets their needs.

Are you considering buying a Tesla? If so, you might want to explore the benefits of using our referral link (https://www.tesla.com/en_ca/referral/darryn55317) to get three months of Full Self-Driving (FSD) for free. This could be a valuable opportunity to experience the capabilities of FSD firsthand before making a decision.

Tesla's FSD Ownership: What You Need to Know Before February 14 (2026)

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