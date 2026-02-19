Tesla's Billion-Dollar Bet: Elon Musk's Political Legacy and Its Impact (2026)

Elon Musk's political involvement has had a lasting impact on Tesla, a company that once placed its faith in his leadership. When Tesla shareholders approved a record-breaking $1 trillion pay package for Musk, they were betting on his ability to boost stock prices, achieve new performance milestones, and establish Tesla as a leader in robotics and artificial intelligence. However, his political alignment with former President Trump has since cast a shadow over the company, causing it to struggle with the fallout from his involvement. This article explores the complex relationship between Musk's politics and Tesla's future, and invites readers to share their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.