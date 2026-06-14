Tesla Robotaxi Cameras: Unveiling the New Camera Washers and Hardware Upgrade (2026)

Tesla's Camera Upgrades: Enhancing Robotaxi Performance and Addressing Off-Gassing Concerns

By Karan Singh

The Camera Washer Revolution

In a significant development for Tesla's Robotaxi fleet, all cameras (excluding the cabin camera) now feature automatic camera washers. This upgrade includes the rear camera, fender (repeater) cameras, and B-pillar cameras, addressing a critical issue in autonomous driving.

The addition of these washers is a response to the challenge of lens occlusion, where dirt, bird droppings, or other debris can obstruct camera lenses. In the past, Tesla's consumer vehicles lacked this feature, but the Robotaxi fleet now boasts a specialized retrofit or new production batch designed to tackle this problem.

The Hardware Upgrade

The rear license plate camera, similar to the system spotted on the Cybercab prototype, now includes a dedicated spray nozzle to clear road grime. This innovation is now being extended to all cameras, with the repeater camera undergoing a redesign to accommodate the washer jet.

These mechanisms spray washer fluid directly onto the camera lenses, ensuring optimal visibility. This is a crucial development, especially in unsupervised scenarios where a blocked camera can be mission-critical, and there's no human to intervene.

Project Halo Confirmed

The recent rollout confirms the long-standing rumors of Project Halo, a program to upfit hardened Model Ys specifically for the Robotaxi network. Initially dismissed as testing mules, these modifications suggest Tesla's recognition of active sensor cleaning as a mandatory requirement for higher-level autonomy.

Consumer Implications

The question arises: Will this upgrade become available for consumer vehicles? Tesla's ongoing efforts to simplify front camera cleaning and address off-gassing concerns indicate a potential future retrofit for the rest of its lineup.

Off-Gassing Solution

Tesla's new sealed camera housing design addresses off-gassing issues, a phenomenon where plastics in the dashboard and camera housing release vapors, leading to a hazy film on the windshield. This design change, implemented in the Cybercab and Model Y, promises reduced maintenance.

Elon Musk's Focus

Elon Musk's acknowledgment of the difficulty in keeping front cameras clear aligns with this hardware tweak. Simplifying the cleaning process is a major engineering focus, ensuring a more user-friendly experience.

Autopilot's Evolution

In a separate development, Tesla has discontinued Autopilot for new vehicle orders in the US and Canada, replacing it with Traffic Aware Cruise Control (TACC). This change puts lane-centering technology behind a paywall, with FSD (Supervised) now a subscription-only service.

The removal of Autopilot is calculated to drive FSD adoption, with Musk's pay package tied to 10 million FSD subscriptions or purchases. While standard Autosteer is gone, Tesla offers a 30-day free trial of FSD, ensuring new owners aren't left without assistance.