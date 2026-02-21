Tesla Invests $2B in Elon Musk’s xAI: What It Means for AI and Robotics (2026)

In a bold move that has generated significant attention, Tesla has invested a staggering $2 billion in Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI. Just three weeks ago, xAI announced that it successfully raised a remarkable $20 billion during its Series E funding round, and now it has come to light that Tesla is one of the key investors in this venture.

Tesla made this announcement in a letter directed to its shareholders, shared on Wednesday, revealing its substantial investment in xAI, the innovative firm responsible for the development of the Grok chatbot, which also encompasses Musk's social media platform, X. Notable investors previously disclosed in the Series E round include esteemed firms such as Valor Equity Partners, Fidelity, and Qatar Investment Authority, along with technology giants Nvidia and Cisco, who participate as strategic investors.

This investment represents a unique and somewhat controversial situation, especially considering that last year, Tesla shareholders voted against a proposal allowing the board to authorize an investment in xAI. Although approximately 1.06 billion votes were cast in favor, a significant 916.3 million votes opposed the measure, as reported by Bloomberg. The abstentions counted as votes against the proposal based on Tesla's bylaws, ultimately leading to the rejection of the initiative.

Despite this setback from shareholders, Tesla proceeded with the investment, offering a rationale both in its shareholder communication and during its earnings call. The automaker's reasoning appears to stem from how xAI’s mission aligns with its latest Master Plan, indicating that these two companies are set to collaborate more closely in the future.

In the shareholder letter, Tesla stated, "As outlined in Master Plan Part IV, Tesla is focused on creating products and services that integrate AI into the physical realm. Meanwhile, xAI is at the forefront of developing digital AI solutions, such as its large language model, Grok." The letter further elaborated that the investment includes a framework agreement that aims to facilitate potential AI collaborations between Tesla and xAI.

Tesla confirmed that this agreement builds upon an existing partnership with xAI, specifically designed to evaluate collaborative opportunities in artificial intelligence. It was also noted that Tesla supplies Megapack batteries to power xAI’s data centers, and Musk had previously mentioned that the xAI chatbot Grok has been integrated into some Tesla vehicles. Additionally, recent reports indicated that xAI intends to develop AI systems for humanoid robots akin to Tesla's Optimus.

Musk pointed out that while Tesla can handle numerous tasks internally, partnering with xAI can expedite their progress. He questioned, "If there are aspects where xAI can enhance our development, why wouldn't we pursue that?" This encapsulates the motivation behind the investment, which is deemed crucial within Tesla’s strategic framework.

During the recent TechCrunch event in San Francisco, held from October 13 to 15, 2026, Tesla highlighted its ongoing developments in physical AI and robotics, including the ambitious plans for its Optimus robot, electric semitrucks, and advancements in autonomous technologies. Despite surpassing Wall Street's expectations for both earnings and revenue, it’s worth mentioning that Tesla's profits saw a decline of 46% last year.

In the shareholder letter, Tesla emphasized that the investment, along with the associated framework agreement, is intended to bolster the company's capabilities in developing and deploying AI-driven products and services on a large scale.

The deal is anticipated to be finalized in the first quarter. During the earnings call, both Musk and Tesla's CFO, Vaibhav Taneja, indicated that the company anticipates further capital expenditures aligned with its mission.

Musk remarked, "This year marks the beginning of significant steps for Tesla as we enhance vehicle autonomy and start producing Optimus robots on a larger scale — we are making very substantial investments. This will be a major capital expenditure, as we’re investing heavily for an extraordinary future."

