Tesla FSD & Grok AI: Control Your Parking Like Never Before! (2026 Update) (2026)

Tesla's FSD Control with Grok: A Revolutionary Update

By Karan Singh

February 23, 2026

The future of autonomous driving is about to get a whole lot more personalized. Tesla's integration of Grok AI assistant from xAI (now SpaceX) is set to revolutionize how drivers interact with their vehicles. According to Elon Musk, Grok is getting smarter, allowing you to dictate your parking preferences upon arrival.

Natural Language Parking Made Easy

With the 2025 Holiday Update, Tesla drivers can already use natural language to ask Grok to add waypoints, find destinations, or reroute trips. However, when it comes to parking, the Autopark and FSD systems default to the most efficient spot, often limiting driver control. That's about to change.

Musk's recent post on X highlighted a significant shortcoming of FSD: it couldn't be prompted to park near doors or turn right on blocks. He responded, "Coming."

Bridging the Gap Between Autonomy and Human Preference

This new feature bridges the gap between autonomous driving and human preferences. For instance, if you need to access your trunk, Autopark backing into a tight spot can be frustrating. Similarly, home charging setups dictate parking positions. Grok's ability to understand and execute specific parking orientations, like backing in, pulling forward, or parallel parking, will make the experience more personalized and autonomous.

Converging AGI and FSD

This update showcases why Tesla integrated Grok into the infotainment system. Grok acts as a communication bridge, allowing passengers to dictate specific driving instructions to the neural net without screen taps or manual wheel control.

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Tesla Model Y L: Coming to Australia and Beyond

By Nehal Malik

February 23, 2026

Tesla's long-wheelbase family hauler, the Model Y L, is finally going global. After a China-exclusive launch, it's now approved for sale in Australia, signaling a wider international rollout. The Model Y L offers a true 2-2-2 seating layout and a comfort-oriented suspension, providing a more affordable alternative to the Model X.

Tesla's Megacharger Network Expands to Europe

By Karan Singh

February 22, 2026

The Tesla Semi and its Megacharger network have been North American-exclusive. However, Tesla is now paving the way for its expansion to Europe. David Forer, a Senior Project Developer for Charging, posted a job opening in Munich for commercial charging leadership, indicating the Semi and MCS charging network's imminent arrival in Europe.