Tesla Faces Lawsuit Over Driver Trapped in Burning SUV: Safety Concerns Rise (2026)

A shocking lawsuit has been filed, shedding light on a tragic incident that raises serious concerns about vehicle safety.

'I'm going to die': A desperate plea for help

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a young Tesla driver, Samuel Tremblett, found himself trapped inside his SUV after a crash. As emergency responders rushed to the scene, they received a desperate call from Tremblett, pleading for his life. He cried out, 'I can't get out, please help me. It's on fire. Help please.' But tragically, his pleas went unanswered, and he succumbed to thermal injuries and smoke inhalation before rescuers could reach him.

The controversy surrounding power-operated doors

This incident has sparked a heated debate about the safety of power-operated doors, especially in electric vehicles. While manufacturers argue that these doors enhance design and efficiency, critics point out the potential risks. The lack of a mechanical release option outside the vehicle has left many emergency responders and bystanders helpless, unable to save lives in critical situations.

China leads the way with a ban, but will others follow?

China, a global leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, has taken a bold step by banning the sale of new cars without a mechanical release option for doors. This move is expected to influence the designs of cars exported to other markets, including Australia. European regulators have also expressed their intention to accelerate rulemaking on this matter, indicating a potential shift towards safer door mechanisms.

Tesla faces multiple lawsuits and a growing reputation crisis

Tesla, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, is facing a series of lawsuits over crashes allegedly involving door-related entrapment. One lawsuit claims that defects in the doors of a crashed Cybertruck turned it into a 'death trap', preventing three students from escaping before they succumbed to smoke inhalation. Bloomberg reports at least 15 deaths in a dozen incidents where occupants or rescuers were unable to open the doors of crashed and burning Teslas.

The technical challenge: Two batteries, one critical function

Electric vehicles, including Teslas, rely on two batteries: a low-voltage 12V battery for interior functions and a high-voltage pack for propulsion. In collision or submersion incidents, the low-voltage battery may fail, rendering the doors inoperable unless manually released from the inside. Many owners and passengers are unaware of this critical function, and emergency responders lack an external mechanical release option.

A global call for action: Will Australia follow suit?

While Australia's independent safety advocate, ANCAP, rewards reliability of door opening in its rating system, there are no laws mandating manually opening doors. ANCAP's CEO, Carla Hoorweg, has expressed support for regulation in this area, stating, 'We would encourage regulation to follow in this space.' The question remains: Will Australia adopt similar measures to prioritize vehicle safety and prevent future tragedies?