Tesco Takes the Crown: UK's Cheapest Supermarket Revealed (2026)

The UK's supermarket landscape is ever-changing, and the title of the cheapest 'big shop' is up for grabs. But here's where it gets controversial... A recent study has revealed that Tesco has overtaken Asda as the UK's cheapest supermarket for a large grocery haul. This marks the first time in over a year that Asda has lost its crown. The study compared a basket of 288 items at Tesco with a Clubcard, which came out £1.45 cheaper than Asda's offering. However, it's important to note that Tesco's lower prices are only accessible with a Clubcard, and without it, the price gap widens significantly. This raises questions about accessibility and inclusivity in the supermarket sector. And this is the part most people miss... While Tesco's Clubcard offers a great deal, it's not available to everyone, particularly under-18s and other groups who may not be eligible. This highlights a potential issue with loyalty programs and their impact on different demographics. So, what does this mean for shoppers? The study also revealed that Aldi remains a strong money-saving choice, with an average basket costing £164.74 across the month. However, the analysis does not include Aldi and Lidl due to their smaller product ranges. Sainsbury's and Morrisons also feature in the top spots, but with varying price differences depending on whether a Nectar or More card is used. Now it's your turn to chime in... Do you think that Tesco's Clubcard system is fair and accessible? Or do you prefer the no-frills approach of Aldi and Lidl? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. Remember, with food bills still a major concern for many households, it really does pay to shop around and find the best deals for your budget.