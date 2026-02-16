Tesco's Welsh Sign Blunder in Cornwall: Why Cornish Language Matters (2026)

A simple language mix-up or a controversial statement? Tesco's bilingual signage sparks debate!

Tesco, a renowned supermarket chain, recently found itself in a peculiar situation in Cornwall. Shoppers were surprised to find bilingual signs in Welsh, a language not commonly spoken in the region. The signs directed customers to 'pysgod' for fish and 'tatws melys' for sweet potatoes, which are Welsh terms, not Cornish.

But here's where it gets interesting: Cllr Loveday Jenkin, a prominent member of Mebyon Kernow, a political party advocating for Cornwall's self-governance, welcomed the bilingual approach. However, she expressed her preference for Cornish over Welsh, stating that it would have been more exciting to see the signs in the local language.

And this is the part most people miss: Loveday, a Cornish speaker, clarified that while some words are similar in both languages, they are distinct. For instance, 'fish' is 'pysk' and 'sweet potato' is 'aval dor melys' in Cornish. This linguistic nuance could easily confuse non-native speakers.

The timing of this incident is crucial. Just recently, Cornish (Kernewek) gained official recognition under the European charter for regional or minority languages, elevating its status. This recognition is a significant milestone for the language's preservation and promotion.

Cornwall council estimates around 500 advanced Cornish speakers and 2,000 basic-level speakers. Advocates like the singer Gwenno Saunders believe teaching Cornish to children is essential to safeguarding the language and its cultural heritage.

The Labour MP Perran Moon acknowledged the importance of this recognition, stating that bilingual signage is a positive step. However, he emphasized that such mistakes highlight the need for accurate language representation.

Garry Tregidga, a co-director at the University of Exeter's Institute for Cornish Studies, offered a unique perspective. He suggested that Tesco's intention to use Cornish signage is commendable, and the mistake provides an opportunity to correct and educate. Tregidga also highlighted the growing number of Cornish speakers and enthusiasts, ensuring support for Tesco's future efforts.

The controversy lies in the language's status and representation. Welsh is more prevalent in Wales, with the Welsh government aiming for 1 million speakers by 2050. Ffred Ffransis, a Welsh language advocate, supports the promotion of Cornish but urges major companies like Tesco to integrate Welsh into daily operations, not just in major signage.

So, was Tesco's mistake an innocent blunder or a subtle statement about language politics? The signs have been removed, but the conversation continues. What do you think? Should Tesco have used Cornish or Welsh? Is this a simple error or a reflection of deeper language dynamics?

