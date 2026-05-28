Tesco Expands: 11 New UK Stores Opening Soon! Full List & Locations Revealed (2026)

Tesco's Expansion: 11 New Stores to Open Across the UK! 🛍️

The retail giant, Tesco, is not slowing down! In a recent announcement, Tesco revealed plans to expand its empire with 11 new stores, adding to its already impressive network of nearly 3,000 stores across the UK. But here's where it gets interesting: this expansion includes nine Tesco Express shops and two large supermarkets, all set to open before 2027.

A Fresh Start for Old Amazon Fresh Stores:

Tesco has acquired five former Amazon Fresh stores in London, breathing new life into these locations. These stores, situated in Kensington High Street, Hounslow, Moorgate, Aldgate East, and Wembley, will soon be rebranded as Tesco Express. And that's not all—the expansion reaches beyond London.

Express Stores Popping Up Across the Country:

Tesco is bringing its Express format to several new areas, including Bickington in Devon, Pontrhydyrun in Torfaen, Strabane in County Tyrone, and Wallyford in East Lothian. These additions will provide convenient shopping options for locals and travelers alike.

Two Large Stores, One Big Question:

Scotland will welcome two new large Tesco stores, but the exact format remains a mystery. Will they be Tesco Extras or Tesco Superstores? Only time will tell as the brand keeps us guessing.

Nick Johnson, Tesco Group's property director, shared his enthusiasm: 'We're thrilled to expand our reach and serve more communities. As we grow, we bring job opportunities and support local economies.'

But wait, there's more! Tesco's expansion comes on the heels of being named the UK's cheapest supermarket for a 'big shop' by Which?, thanks to its Clubcard discount. However, Aldi and Lidl still reign supreme for the weekly grocery run.

The Full List of Tesco's New Locations:

- Tesco Express:

- Kensington High Street, London

- Hounslow, London

- Moorgate, London

- Aldgate East, London

- Wembley, London

- Bickington, Devon

- Pontrhydyrun, Torfaen

- Strabane, County Tyrone

- Wallyford, East Lothian

Large Tesco Stores: Pitlochry, Perth and Kinross Heartlands, West Lothian



And while Tesco is making moves, other supermarkets aren't far behind. Co-op is opening 18 new and improved stores, and Lidl is launching 19 new supermarkets across the UK this year. The competition is fierce, and consumers have plenty of choices!

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