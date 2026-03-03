Terry Yorath: Leeds & Wales Legend - A Tribute (2026)

Former Leeds United and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath has passed away at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy that extends far beyond the football field. Known for his skill and leadership, Yorath's impact on the sport is undeniable. He scored 11 goals in 199 appearances for Leeds, his first professional club, and won the First Division title in 1974. His achievements with the club include a runners-up medal in the FA Cup, European Cup, and Cup Winners Cup. As a Welsh international, Yorath played 59 times, 42 of those as captain, and led the team to the brink of the 1994 World Cup finals as manager. His journey also took him to Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur, Vancouver Whitecaps, and Bradford City, where he was a player-coach on the day of the Valley Parade fire in 1985, a tragic event that took the lives of 56 fans and injured 270. Yorath's personal life was marked by tragedy as well; his son, Daniel, died at the age of 15 from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy while playing football at home with his father. Despite these challenges, Yorath's children, including BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan, remembered him as a quiet, kind, and gentle man. After his playing days, Yorath transitioned into management, taking charge of Swansea, Wales, Bradford, Cardiff, Lebanon, Sheffield Wednesday, and Margate. He steered Swansea to promotion from the Fourth Division in 1988 and almost guided Wales to a first World Cup finals since 1958. Yorath's contributions to the sport were widely recognized, and his passing has left a void in the football community. Tributes poured in from former teammates, opponents, and fans, all highlighting his greatness as a player and manager. The Wales FA and Margate FC, in particular, expressed their condolences, and former Bradford striker Dean Windass paid tribute to his memory.