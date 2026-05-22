TerraMaster F2-425 Plus Review: Powerful 2-Bay NAS for Home Media & Storage (2026)

Is your home multimedia hub holding back your data dreams? The TerraMaster F2-425 Plus arrives with a promise of robust performance and ample connectivity, aiming to be your go-to for storing and streaming your digital life. This two-bay Network Attached Storage (NAS) device is packed with features, including a generous array of ports like two high-speed 5GbE LAN connections, four USB ports, and an HDMI output. But here's where it gets interesting: it also boasts three M.2 SSD slots, offering you the flexibility to use them for lightning-fast caching or even as your primary storage. You get to decide! At a list price of $499.99, the F2-425 Plus positions itself as a strong contender in the two-bay NAS market, delivering solid performance that aligns with similarly equipped, powerful machines.

However, for a slightly lower price of $469.99, you could snag our current top pick for two-bay NAS devices, the Asustor Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ (AS6702T v2). This alternative not only offers marginally better performance but also an extra M.2 SSD slot (making it four in total) and a significantly more extensive app catalog. And this is the part most people miss: the sheer breadth of available applications on the Asustor is a major advantage. Nevertheless, if you happen to find the F2-425 Plus on sale, don't overlook it! If its app selection meets your specific needs, it remains a remarkably capable NAS.

Design and Features: More Than Just Two Bays

The F2-425 Plus sports a sleek black-and-silver chassis, measuring 6.0 inches high by 4.9 inches wide by 8.9 inches deep (HWD). On the front panel, you'll find two tool-free drive bays ready for your 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives, a power button, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and indicator LEDs for drive activity and power. It's important to note that, like most multi-bay NAS units today, it doesn't come with any drives pre-installed – you'll need to supply your own.

Around the back, the connectivity expands with a pair of 5GbE LAN ports, two more USB Type-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, and the power connector. All of these USB ports are capable of 10Gbps throughput, which is fantastic for quickly transferring large files or connecting high-speed external devices.

Beneath the surface, the F2-425 Plus is powered by an Intel N150 quad-core CPU, codenamed "Twin Lake," which can burst up to 3.6GHz. This is complemented by a generous 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and good news for future-proofing: this memory is expandable up to 32GB using standard laptop-style SO-DIMMs.

And then there are those three M.2 NVMe SSD slots! These can be used for simple, speedy storage, or you can configure them in RAID 5 for a balance of performance and data protection. TerraMaster also mentions the ability to expand your storage capacity further by connecting their own direct-attach storage (DAS) units via USB.

For media enthusiasts, the system supports 8K video decoding (H.265). When fully populated with two 30TB 3.5-inch drives and three 8TB M.2 SSD modules, it can house an impressive 84TB of storage. The RAID options are extensive, including TerraMaster's own TRAID and TRAID+ (a hybrid RAID solution), along with traditional Single, JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, and RAID 10. The system is compatible with drives formatted using the Btrfs and EXT4 file systems.

Software: Navigating TOS and the App Ecosystem

The F2-425 Plus runs on TerraMaster's TOS operating system, which can be managed through a web-based console or the handy TNAS mobile app. The web console presents a familiar, Windows-like desktop interface. From here, you can access applications like the File Manager for creating, sharing, searching, uploading, and downloading files and folders. The Backup icon leads you to TerraMaster’s Business Backup Suite, offering options like Time Machine, CloudSync, and Duple backups, with scheduling capabilities.

The Control Panel is your command center for user privileges, network settings, storage pool and volume creation, general system configurations, and system information monitoring (like CPU usage and connected users).

But here's where it gets controversial: The App Center, while functional, offers a limited selection. At the time of this writing, there were only 57 apps available for download. This is a stark contrast to the Asustor AS6702T V2, which boasts an impressive 256 apps. This difference in app availability could be a deal-breaker for many users. Do you prioritize raw hardware power or a vast software library? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

For those who love to tinker, the Docker icon allows for the setup and configuration of Docker Compose and Portainer, enabling you to run custom containerized applications.

Installation and Setup: A Smooth Sailing Experience

Getting the F2-425 Plus up and running was quite straightforward, even when testing with traditional platter drives. I installed a pair of 10TB Seagate IronWolf drives, downloaded the TNAS utility, and connected the NAS to my network via a 2.5GbE switch, which also linked my desktop PC and router.

The TNAS utility on my desktop quickly located the NAS. During initialization, I opted for the Default method, which automatically set up a storage pool and configured the drives in TRIAD RAID, providing a usable capacity of 9.09TB. For those who prefer more control, the Custom option lets you manually define your storage pool and RAID preferences.

After the initial 12 hours of initialization and synchronization, the NAS was ready for performance testing. This waiting period is typical for NAS devices to ensure data integrity and optimal performance.

Performance Testing: Holding Its Own in Speed Tests

In our file-transfer tests, which involved a 4.9GB folder containing a mix of media and documents, the F2-425 Plus delivered respectable results. It achieved a write speed of 245MBps, matching the Asustor AS6702T v2 and the Ugreen DXP2800, and slightly outperforming the QNAP TS-216G. On the read test, it clocked in at 188MBps, tying with the Ugreen DXP2800. While it didn't quite reach the read speeds of the QNAP TS-216G (196MBps) or the Asustor AS6702T v2 (245MBps), its overall performance is certainly competitive for its class.

What are your priorities when choosing a NAS? Is it raw speed, storage capacity, or the availability of specific apps? Share your insights!