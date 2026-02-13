Tereza Valentova: The Next Czech Tennis Superstar Aiming for Glory in Doha! (2026)

Tereza Valentova is on the cusp of greatness, aiming to carve out her own niche as a rising Czech tennis star in Doha. At just 18 years old, she has already made waves by securing a spot in the second round of the tournament after her impressive victory over Alexandra Eala this past Monday.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Valentova expressed her astonishment at how drastically her career has evolved over the past year. "I’m still amazed because a year ago today, I was competing in 75K events," she shared. "This is a monumental shift for me. I couldn’t be more thrilled and extremely thankful for the opportunity to compete in such prestigious tournaments against some of the best players in the world."

Her approach has been centered on continuous improvement; she dedicates herself to enhancing her skills daily. "I’m just focusing on my game, striving to get better and better every day. I’m simply playing tennis—there’s nothing extraordinary about it. I certainly didn’t anticipate reaching this level so soon," she added with humility.

As she embarks on her inaugural full season on the WTA tour, Valentova is eager to complete her set of appearances in WTA 1000 main draws, having successfully debuted in Doha. "I’ve never visited here or so many other places, so everything feels brand new to me," she explained. "While it can be both exciting and daunting, I choose to embrace every experience positively. I’m discovering many new locations. Some players have been coming here for years, and I hope that one day I’ll have the same opportunity. I’m truly enjoying this journey."

In her upcoming match against fellow Czech player Karolina Muchova, Valentova will have the chance to gauge her abilities against established stars from her home country—a crucial moment to determine if she too can ascend to their ranks.