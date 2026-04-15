Tentyris: The Rising Sprinting Star in Australia | Royal Ascot or The Everest? (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling debate! The sprinting world is buzzing with excitement as Godolphin's Tentyris puts on a jaw-dropping performance at Flemington, leaving everyone wondering: Royal Ascot or stay home?

The Rising Star of Australian Sprinting

Tentyris, a colt with an extraordinary talent, has captured the attention of the racing community. His breathtaking win in the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes over five furlongs was more than just a victory; it was a statement. With this win, Tentyris solidified his position as the most exciting sprinter in Australia and took a giant leap towards fulfilling his trainer Anthony Freedman's bold prediction.

A Tale of Confidence and Talent

After Tentyris' impressive victory in the Coolmore Stud Stakes last November, Freedman shared his belief that this colt could be the best horse he'd ever train. And on Saturday, as Tentyris powered to his third consecutive win in the Lightning, it became evident that Freedman's words were not just hype. The homebred son of Street Boss left no room for argument, showcasing his incredible speed and determination.

The Dramatic Turn of Events

What made Tentyris' victory even more remarkable was the way he achieved it. Starting from behind, he was still eight lengths off the front-runners with only a furlong and a half to go. But then, in a few powerful strides, he surged forward, taking the lead and ultimately winning by a comfortable margin of three-quarters of a length. It was a display of raw talent and a testament to the trust between horse and jockey.

Damian Lane, stepping in for the injured Mark Zahra, heeded Sam Freedman's pre-race advice: "Trust the horse." And trust they did, as Tentyris' incredible turn of foot delivered the goods.

"His acceleration is instantaneous when you ask him," Sam Freedman explained. "Our instructions to Damian were clear: 'Let them go, he'll be there when you need him.'"

And he was.

A Legacy in the Making

Anthony Freedman, a veteran in the industry, has trained some legendary horses in his career, including Schillaci and Mahogany, both multiple winners of the Lightning. So, when he declares that Tentyris might be the best horse he's ever trained, it carries significant weight.

"These exceptional horses are few and far between," Sam Freedman added. "Godolphin has been a long-time supporter, and we've had some great horses for them, but Tentyris tops the list."

The Big Question: Royal Ascot or The Everest?

But here's where it gets controversial. With Tentyris' impressive performance, there's talk of him heading to Royal Ascot in June, following in the footsteps of Artorius, who raced in Europe during the summers of 2022 and 2023. The Lightning Stakes has a history of producing winners at Royal Ascot, with Nature Strip being the most recent example.

However, there's a strong counterargument. Many believe Tentyris should stay in Australia for the southern hemisphere spring campaign, leading the home defense against Ka Ying Rising in The Everest.

So, which path should Tentyris take? Will he venture abroad or stay home to defend his turf?

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the race; it's about the legacy and the impact on the racing community.

What do you think? Should Tentyris take on the world at Royal Ascot or stay home and dominate the Australian racing scene? The decision could shape his career and leave a lasting impression on the sport.

Let's discuss in the comments! Your thoughts and opinions matter in this exciting debate.