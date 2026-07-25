Iga Świątek joins Coco Gauff in criticizing the Australian Open's lack of privacy, asking, 'Are we tennis players or animals in the zoo?' The debate over camera coverage and player privacy has been simmering for years, with players expressing discomfort and a desire for more private spaces. The Australian Open, known for its innovative approach, has introduced various changes, including coaching boxes and a BlueZone YouTube feed, but the tension between showcasing the sport and respecting players' privacy remains. The tournament's commitment to innovation, while often positive, has also sparked controversy, as seen with the recent decision to start the tournament on a Sunday, despite player opposition. The issue of privacy is not unique to Melbourne Park; the U.S. Open also captures player areas, and players like Gauff and Anisimova have expressed discomfort with constant filming during intense moments. The debate over the line between showcasing the sport and invading privacy continues, as players navigate the fine balance between being watched and maintaining their personal space.
Tennis Stars Speak Out: Are We Animals in the Zoo? (2026)
References
- https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7003516/2026/01/28/tennis-australian-open-cameras-player-privacy-gauff-swiatek/
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