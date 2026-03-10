Tennessee Women Smash 400 Medley Relay SEC Record | 2026 SEC Championships Highlights (2026)

Bold claim: Tennessee’s women just shattered the SEC’s 400 medley relay record right in front of a home crowd, rewriting the history books as the 2026 SEC Championships near their climax. But here’s where it gets controversial: does this performance signal a new era of dominance for the Volunteers, or does Texas’s surge to the top of the team standings throw a wrench into Tennessee’s championship narrative?

Overview of the meet

- The 2026 SEC Championships ran from Monday, February 16, to Saturday, February 21, at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

- Defending champions entering the meet included Texas (1x). Live results, streaming, and updates were available via the event's official channels.

- Competing teams (women’s events) included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt (women only), and Arkansas (women only).

Record-setting performance

- Tennessee’s quartet—Jillian Crooks, McKenzie Siroky, Mizuki Hirai, and Camille Spink—took the women’s 400 medley relay title in a conference-record time of 3:24.58.

- This clocking surpassed Florida’s 2025 record of 3:24.78, set by Bella Sims, Anita Bottazzo, Olivia Peoples, and Micayla Cronk.

- Crooks led off with a 51.11, placing Tennessee in second entering the breaststroke leg. Siroky, the silver medalist in the 100 breaststroke, split 57.23, keeping the Volunteers in second as Florida surged ahead on Bottazzo’s breast leg.

- Hirai produced a 50.52 backstroke split, just shy of the 50.46 she posted to win silver in the 100 butterfly earlier in the session. Her effort gave Tennessee the lead after the free anchor began; the team finished 2:38.86 at the halfway mark, narrowly ahead of Florida (2:38.95).

- Spink anchored with a 45.72 split, pushing Tennessee to the final time of 3:24.58. Her split sits just outside the all-time top 10, with Taylor Ruck holding the 10th-fastest time at 45.65.

Split comparisons and context

- New SEC Record (2026): Tennessee’s splits were 51.11 (Crooks), 1:48.34 total on breast splits (57.23 by Siroky), 2:38.86 (Hirai), 3:24.58 (Spink, 45.72).

- Former SEC Record (2025): Florida’s 3:24.78 featured splits around 48.97, 1:46.52, 2:37.12, and 47.66 respectively for the anchor leg.

- The record progression shows Tennessee gradually gaining on Florida after the initial exchanges, with all three subsequent splits faster than Florida’s previous pace, culminating in a victorious sprint to the finish with Spink anchoring.

What this means for the season

- The Texas women temporarily lead the team standings, but Tennessee’s landmark relay performance demonstrates depth and top-end speed across multiple strokes, signaling their potential to contend for the conference crown.

- Crooks’ weekend also featured a standout 100 backstroke performance, highlighting her versatility and contributing to Tennessee’s overall competitiveness.

Key figures and links

- Notable athletes mentioned include Jillian Crooks, McKenzie Siroky, Mizuki Hirai, Camille Spink, and Florida’s Bella Sims, plus Anita Bottazzo, Olivia Peoples, and Micayla Cronk from the 2025 record lineup.

- For ongoing coverage, see live results, live video, psych sheets, and the championship central pages provided by the SEC and SwimSwam, which include day-by-day prelims and finals recaps.

Thought-provoking questions for the audience

- Does Tennessee’s record-breaking relay indicate a sustainable edge or just a strong peak at the right meet?

- With Texas currently on top in the team standings, how might momentum shift if Tennessee continues to excel in freestyle and backstroke events?

- Is it possible to forecast the SEC champion based on relay performances alone, or do individual event titles carry more weight in defending the conference crown?

