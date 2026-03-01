Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar's Legal Battle: Fighting for Eligibility (2026)

A legal battle is brewing in the world of college football, and it's one that could have a major impact on the sport and its players. The spotlight is on Joey Aguilar, the Tennessee Volunteers' quarterback, and his pursuit of an extra year of eligibility.

Joey Aguilar, along with 25 other former junior college players, is taking their case to court next month. They aim to secure another season of eligibility, building upon the Diego Pavia lawsuit. According to court documents, a preliminary injunction hearing with Chief Judge William L. Campbell is set for February 10th, a date that could shape the future of these athletes.

Tennessee's quarterback room is already feeling the effects of this potential change. With Aguilar's status uncertain, the team is left with redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and freshman Faizon Brandon. Jake Merklinger, the backup quarterback this season, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, adding to the uncertainty.

But here's where it gets controversial... Aguilar has been tight-lipped about his plans for the upcoming season. When asked about his future, he remains noncommittal, stating, "I'm excited to play one more time for this team." This leaves fans and analysts wondering about his intentions and the potential impact on the team's dynamics.

The Pavia lawsuit extension has added Aguilar's name to a list of 26 plaintiffs. These players are seeking an extension of the ruling that allowed Pavia to play this season, hoping for an extra year of eligibility. They argue that the NCAA's enforcement of its Intercollegiate Competition Rules violates the Sherman Antitrust Act.

The December 26th court filing requested an injunction similar to the one granted to Pavia for the 2025-26 season. The plaintiffs, all former junior college players, want the court to maintain the status quo and allow them to compete in NCAA Division I football without eligibility restrictions. They believe the NCAA's waiver should be extended until the conclusion of the case.

Aguilar's journey is an intriguing one. A native of Antioch, California, he spent the last two seasons at Appalachian State, where he showcased his skills with impressive passing statistics. Prior to that, he played at Diablo Community College in California. His quiet approach to the Pavia lawsuit extension and his uncertain future plans add an air of mystery to this story.

This legal battle raises important questions about player eligibility and the future of college football. Will Aguilar and the other plaintiffs succeed in their pursuit? And what impact could this have on the sport and its athletes? We invite you to join the discussion and share your thoughts on this controversial topic. What do you think about the potential extension of eligibility for these players? Should the NCAA reconsider its rules, or is this a step too far? Let us know in the comments!