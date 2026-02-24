Tennessee Football: 3 Breakout Stars Confirm Return for 2026 Season (2026)

Exciting news is brewing for Tennessee Football fans as three standout players hint at their return for the 2026 season, but here's where it gets even more intriguing—their social media posts suggest a shared commitment to the Vols' future. Could this be the core of Tennessee's next championship run?

Wide receiver Braylon Staley, tight end Ethan Davis, and cornerback Ty Redmond—all fresh off breakout seasons—dropped subtle yet telling hints on social media Friday. Davis shared his enthusiasm with a post declaring he’s “excited for 2026” alongside a photo from this season’s game. Staley kept it simple yet powerful with an orange heart emoji paired with a celebratory image featuring wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope. Redmond, meanwhile, posted a snapshot from the Georgia game, adorned with both orange and white hearts, symbolizing his loyalty to the team.

But here’s where it gets controversial: While these players’ returns seem promising, the question remains—can they sustain their momentum and elevate Tennessee to new heights? Let’s dive deeper into their performances and what they mean for the Vols’ future.

Redmond, thrust into action early in his freshman year due to injuries to Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson III, emerged as a defensive stalwart. He finished the season with impressive stats: 43 tackles, three interceptions, and 12 passes defended. With McCoy and Colton Hood heading to the 2026 NFL Draft and Gibson entering the transfer portal, Redmond’s role in Tennessee’s secondary becomes even more critical. Is he ready to lead the defense?

Ethan Davis, meanwhile, transformed into a reliable target at tight end, posting a career-best 21 catches for 257 yards and two touchdowns. His late-season surge—20 catches for 256 yards and both touchdowns in the final five games—highlighted his growing impact. Notable performances included a career-high seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown against Florida and five catches for 62 yards against Oklahoma. Can Davis become the go-to tight end Tennessee has been missing?

Then there’s Braylon Staley, arguably the biggest breakout star of the season. With 68 receptions for 837 yards and six touchdowns, Staley led the team in catches and ranked second in receiving yards and touchdowns, trailing only Chris Brazzell II. A former four-star recruit ranked No. 83 nationally, Staley’s potential is undeniable. But will he take the next step and become a dominant force in the SEC?

And this is the part most people miss: These players aren’t just returning—they’re returning with something to prove. Redmond, a three-star prospect from Georgia, and Davis, a four-star recruit from Texas, have already exceeded expectations. Staley, with his elite recruiting pedigree, is just scratching the surface. Together, they represent a core of talent that could reshape Tennessee’s fortunes.

Here’s the thought-provoking question for you: With these three players returning, what’s the ceiling for Tennessee Football in 2026? Can they contend for an SEC title, or is there still work to be done? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear your take on this potentially game-changing development!