Tennessee Bill Would Limit PBMs' Influence: CVS Threatens Closures (2026)

Tennessee's Proposed Bill Sparks Debate: Balancing Pharmacy Competition and Consumer Choice

The Battle Over Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs)

A proposed bill in Tennessee has ignited a fierce debate, with one side advocating for limiting the power of Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) and the other warning of potential pharmacy closures. The bill, introduced by Senator Bobby Harshbarger, aims to restrict PBMs from owning or operating retail or mail-order pharmacies, a move that has CVS, a major player in the industry, threatening to close its doors if it becomes law.

PBMs: The Middlemen of the Pharmaceutical World

But what exactly are PBMs? These entities act as intermediaries between insurance companies, drug manufacturers, and pharmacies, managing prescription drug benefits for employers and insurers. They negotiate drug prices and process claims, but their role has come under scrutiny. Critics argue that PBMs contribute to high drug prices and low reimbursements for independent pharmacists, creating a challenging environment for smaller players.

A Controversial Bill: Protecting Independents or Restricting Competition?

Senator Harshbarger, a pharmacist by trade, believes PBMs are at the heart of many issues plaguing the state's pharmaceutical industry. The proposed bill, SB2040, would ban PBMs from holding pharmacy licenses in Tennessee, effectively prohibiting them from owning pharmacies. This move, Harshbarger argues, is necessary to prevent large corporations from favoring their subsidiaries and harming independent pharmacies.

CVS, a prominent PBM, owns Caremark, which is also under the CVS Health umbrella, along with the insurance company Aetna. This vertical integration, according to Harshbarger, creates an unfair advantage. He uses a powerful analogy: "Imagine a referee owning one of the teams playing in a match. How fair is that?"

CVS Fights Back: A 'Pharmacy Closure Bill'?

CVS Pharmacy representatives have been vocal in their opposition to the bill, calling it a "pharmacy closure bill." They argue that if SB2040 passes, they would have no choice but to close their 134 pharmacies in Tennessee, along with 25 Minute Clinics, which are retail medical clinics inside their stores. Amy Thibault, a CVS Health executive, emphasizes the interconnected nature of their business model.

Senator Harshbarger counters that any closures would be a business decision, not a direct result of the bill's language. He accuses the PBM industry of spreading misinformation and fearmongering, drawing parallels with a similar bill passed in Arkansas, where CVS continues to operate despite owning fewer stores.

The Future of PBMs and Independent Pharmacies

Harshbarger maintains that the bill would not force PBMs out of Tennessee but would require CVS and other PBM-affiliated pharmacies to separate from their parent company's PBM. He believes in the resilience of the state's pharmacy ecosystem to accommodate any potential changes, stating, "Divestment does not equal closure."

And this is where it gets controversial: Is this bill a necessary step to protect independent pharmacies and promote fair competition, or does it risk limiting consumer choice and disrupting healthcare access? The debate continues, leaving the future of PBMs and their role in the pharmaceutical industry open to interpretation and discussion.