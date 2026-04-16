Tennessee Basketball: Injury Updates for Carey and Henderson Ahead of Auburn Game (2026)

Imagine this: two key players on the brink of missing a high-stakes game, their injuries casting a shadow over their team's chances. But here's the twist—both are now poised to take the court, adding an unexpected layer of intrigue to Tennessee’s upcoming showdown with Auburn. And this is the part most people miss: their return could be a game-changer, but it also raises questions about their readiness and the team’s strategy moving forward.

In the latest SEC availability report, Tennessee basketball players Jaylen Carey (left leg) and Troy Henderson (left shoulder) are listed as ‘probable’ for the Auburn matchup. This comes as a sigh of relief for Vols fans, especially after both players fully participated in Friday’s media-open practice. Henderson, who injured his shoulder during practice between the Kentucky and Alabama games, has missed the last two contests. However, his absence from the shoulder brace he’s been wearing is a promising sign of his recovery. Carey, meanwhile, suffered his left leg injury against Alabama, forcing him to sit out the final 10 minutes of that game and limiting his impact in the subsequent Georgia matchup. Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes noted Carey’s performance was hindered by swelling, but the junior’s determination to play is undeniable.

Here’s where it gets controversial: While Henderson’s return is a boost, his role as the backup point guard has been anything but consistent. The 6-foot-1 freshman has averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 assists in 15 games, but his recent takeover of the backup role from Ethan Burg has been a point of discussion. Is he ready to handle the pressure in a critical game like this? Carey, on the other hand, has been a versatile contributor off the bench, averaging 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. If he’s not at full strength, freshmen DeWayne Brown and JP Estrella could see extended minutes—a risky move for a team eyeing a victory.

The Vols host Auburn at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tennessee opened as a 6.5-point favorite, and KenPom predicts a 78-72 win for the Vols. But with Carey and Henderson’s status still somewhat uncertain, the outcome is far from guaranteed. Here’s the question we’re all asking: Will their return be the catalyst Tennessee needs, or will their injuries linger, leaving the team vulnerable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this game could be a turning point for the Vols, and every opinion counts.