Tennessee AD Danny White Rejects NCAA President's Stance on Collective Bargaining (2026)

College athletics is at a crossroads, and the debate over collective bargaining is heating up. But here’s where it gets controversial: Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has openly criticized NCAA President Charlie Baker’s stance on the issue, calling it ‘negligent.’ This clash of perspectives isn’t just about semantics—it’s about the future of college sports. Let’s break it down.

Earlier this week, Baker addressed the media, dismissing the idea that a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) is a straightforward solution to the challenges facing college athletics. He argued that federal legislation would be necessary to implement such a system, a point that has sparked intense debate. And this is the part most people miss: White fired back with a detailed rebuttal, outlining three key reasons why Baker’s position falls short.

In a series of posts on X, White made his case crystal clear:

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You don’t need federal law to create a collective bargaining framework. White argues that this approach is the only viable solution that doesn’t require Congress to exempt college sports from antitrust laws like the Sherman Act. It’s a bold claim that challenges the conventional wisdom. Nobody’s saying it’s simple. White emphasizes that solving the complexities of college athletics is anything but easy. He points out that relying on Congress for a fix hasn’t exactly been a smooth process either. Ignoring potential solutions is irresponsible. White doesn’t hold back, accusing the NCAA of negligence for failing to explore all avenues to fix what he calls a ‘dysfunctional system.’

This isn’t White’s first time speaking out. Just last month, he criticized the current state of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rules and the transfer portal, arguing that college athletics is in worse shape than before recent reforms. He even connects the dots between potential unionization and improved academic outcomes, suggesting that fewer transfers could lead to higher graduation rates. But here’s the kicker: White believes a union could also foster stronger leadership and stability among student-athletes.

Baker, however, isn’t convinced. He questions whether student-athletes even want to go down this path and raises concerns about the tax implications of scholarships if athletes are classified as employees. ‘Does this apply to all college sports?’ Baker asked, highlighting the potential for athletes to end up paying taxes on benefits they currently receive tax-free. It’s a valid point, but one that White seems ready to tackle head-on.

While the specifics of collective bargaining in college athletics remain unclear, one thing is certain: Danny White is pushing for change, and he’s not afraid to challenge the status quo. But what do you think? Is collective bargaining the answer, or is Baker right to proceed with caution? Let’s keep the conversation going—share your thoughts in the comments below.