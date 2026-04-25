Telstra to Cut 650 Jobs: Outsourcing to India & Redundancy Options Explained (2026)

Telstra's Future Uncertainty: A Mass Redundancy and Outsourcing Plan

Telstra, Australia's leading telecommunications company, is facing a significant transformation that could impact up to 650 employees. The company has announced a plan to axe roles and outsource some jobs to India, sparking concern among its workforce. This move comes as part of a broader strategy to simplify operations and enhance competitiveness.

The Redundancy Plan:

Telstra's CEO, Vicki Brady, revealed in an email to staff that the company aims to reduce complexity and improve efficiency. This initiative involves cutting around 650 jobs, with some roles being outsourced to Infosys, an Indian technology firm. The redundancies are not limited to the company's retail division; they also affect its AI joint venture with Accenture, where 209 jobs are expected to be eliminated.

Employee Options:

Affected employees are presented with two options: they can either apply for roles with Infosys or accept redundancy packages. This decision aims to provide employees with opportunities to continue their careers, even if it means moving to a different company or location.

Simplifying Operations:

Ms. Brady emphasized the need to simplify operations, stating that complexity hinders customer satisfaction. The company's five-year strategy, Connected Future 30, aims to integrate artificial intelligence and improve business processes. This strategy includes a previous announcement of 550 job cuts in July 2025, in addition to the current round of redundancies.

Outsourcing to India:

The outsourcing of jobs to India is a significant aspect of this plan. Telstra's joint venture with Accenture will leverage Infosys' expertise to deliver data and AI solutions more efficiently. While the exact number of roles to be moved to India is unclear, this decision highlights the company's commitment to leveraging global resources.

Employee Support:

Telstra assures its employees that they will be consulted first about the proposed changes. The company is committed to exploring redeployment opportunities and providing leading retrenchment benefits and support services to those affected by the redundancies. This approach aims to minimize the impact on employees and ensure a smooth transition during this challenging period.