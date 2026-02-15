Tekken World Tour 2025 Finals LIVE: Mulgold, Arslan Ash, Knee & More Battle for Glory in Malmö! (2026)

The Tekken World Tour 2025 Finals are upon us, and the excitement is electric! This prestigious tournament is set to rock the gaming world, with some of the most renowned players battling it out for the ultimate title. But here's the twist: it's not just any gaming event; it's coming to a city near you, Malmö, Sweden!

The lineup is stacked with talent. Among the global leaderboard qualifiers, we have the legendary GG|Mulgold, the unstoppable TM|Arslan Ash, and the dynamic duo from Falcons, Atif and Farzeen. These top-tier players have earned their direct entry into the final stage, bypassing the initial group phase. But don't be fooled, the competition is fierce, with DRX|Knee, DRX|LowHigh, VIT|JeonDDing, and many more vying for the top spots.

The tournament format is a complex dance. The regional qualifiers will engage in a round-robin battle royale, with the top two from each group advancing. Then, the global leaderboard contenders step in, with a similar group stage ensuring only the best proceed. But here's where it gets intriguing: a last-chance qualifier offers a wildcard entry, allowing previously eliminated players to re-enter the fray.

And this is the part most people miss—the final day's format. The top players will be divided into groups, with the top two from each group progressing to a double-elimination bracket. It's a true test of skill and strategy, leaving no room for error.

So, mark your calendars and tune in to Tekken's official Twitch channel (https://www.twitch.tv/tekken) to witness the drama unfold. With players like Yamasa|Nobi, ZT|Breadman, and Falcons|Usama Abbasi in the mix, the action is guaranteed to be intense. Don't miss out on this gaming spectacle!

But wait, there's more! The event schedule is tailored to cater to a global audience, with time zone conversions provided. Whether you're in PST, EST, UTC/UK, or JST, you can easily calculate the start time and join the hype.

Are you ready for the ultimate Tekken showdown? Who do you think will emerge victorious? Share your predictions and join the discussion in the comments below!