Ted Lasso Season 4 Official Trailer - Apple TV (2026)

Ted Lasso’s Return: A New Game, or Just Old Tricks?

When I first heard that Ted Lasso was coming back for a fourth season, my initial reaction was a mix of excitement and skepticism. Personally, I think the show’s third season wrapped up its core story so neatly that a return felt almost unnecessary. But here we are, with Ted stepping onto the pitch once again, this time coaching AFC Richmond’s women’s team. What makes this particularly fascinating is the shift in focus—not just to a new team, but to a demographic that’s historically been underrepresented in sports narratives.

Why Women’s Football?



From my perspective, this move isn’t just a narrative twist; it’s a cultural statement. Women’s football has been gaining momentum globally, yet it still struggles for the same recognition and resources as its male counterpart. By placing Ted in this context, the show has the potential to spotlight these challenges in a way that’s both entertaining and impactful. However, I can’t help but wonder if this is a genuine attempt to address these issues or just a clever way to keep the franchise alive. One thing that immediately stands out is the risk involved—will Ted’s folksy, feel-good approach resonate with a team facing systemic barriers? Or will the show fall into the trap of oversimplifying complex realities?

The Cast: Familiar Faces, New Dynamics



The teaser gives us glimpses of returning favorites like Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple, alongside new additions like Tanya Reynolds and Jude Mack. What many people don’t realize is that the chemistry between these actors has been one of the show’s strongest suits. But with a new team dynamic, the stakes are higher. Will the newcomers gel with the existing cast? And how will Ted’s character evolve in this new setting? A detail that I find especially interesting is the inclusion of Tracey Ullman in an undisclosed role. Her presence suggests a potential shake-up in the show’s tone—something I’m both excited and nervous about.

The Music: A Subtle Yet Powerful Choice



The teaser’s use of ‘Rubber Band Man’ by Mumford & Sons and Hozier is a choice that feels both unexpected and fitting. If you take a step back and think about it, the song’s themes of resilience and adaptability mirror Ted’s journey. But what this really suggests is that the show is leaning into its emotional core, even as it ventures into new territory. Music has always been a character in Ted Lasso, and this selection hints at a season that’s both introspective and ambitious.

The Bigger Picture: What’s at Stake?



This raises a deeper question: Can Ted Lasso recapture the magic of its early seasons? The show’s third season felt like a natural conclusion, and while I’m intrigued by this new direction, I’m also wary of it feeling forced. In my opinion, the success of this season will hinge on how authentically it tackles the challenges of women’s football, while staying true to the heart and humor that made the show a phenomenon.

Final Thoughts



As someone who’s followed Ted Lasso from the beginning, I’m cautiously optimistic about this new chapter. The show has always been about more than just football—it’s about hope, resilience, and human connection. But with this shift, it’s also stepping into uncharted territory. Personally, I think this could either be a groundbreaking move or a misstep. Either way, I’ll be watching—not just for the laughs, but to see if Ted Lasso can still surprise me.