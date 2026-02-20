Ted Kravitz's Take: Ferrari's 2026 Car - A New Hope for Hamilton? (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey as we dive into the world of Formula 1 and Ferrari's latest venture! The wait is over, and Ferrari's new car for the 2026 season has finally been unveiled!

This Friday, at the Fiorano test circuit, Lewis Hamilton got behind the wheel of the SF-26, marking his first lap in Ferrari's highly anticipated new ride. But here's where it gets controversial... Ferrari's last championship win was back in 2007, and they haven't claimed the constructors' title since 2008. So, can this new car bring them back to the top?

The Scuderia has placed a massive bet on the 2026 F1 regulations, hoping it will be their ticket to reclaiming the title. Last year, Hamilton joined the team with high hopes, believing they had what it took to win. However, team principal Fred Vasseur quickly realized that 2025 wasn't going to be their year. So, a bold move was made - development on the 2025 car was halted in April to focus all efforts on the 2026 model.

The 2026 season brings the biggest rulebook overhaul in F1 history, with new engine, aero, chassis, and tyre regulations. One of the most significant changes is the near 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power, and the introduction of sustainable fuels. Additionally, the MGU-H has been removed from the engines.

And this is the part most people miss... the new aero regulations! F1 had to tweak these to ensure drivers wouldn't run out of energy on power-hungry tracks like Monza. Active aero has been incorporated into the front and rear wings, giving drivers control over their downforce in specific sections of each track.

Hamilton wasted no time testing out Ferrari's active aero system on the 2026 car. As soon as he hit the Fiorano track, Ted Kravitz, a renowned F1 commentator, noticed something intriguing. Ferrari's test track in Maranello hosted the shakedown, and Charles Leclerc is also scheduled to take to the track soon.

Kravitz shared his observations on Sky Sports News, highlighting the special occasion of any Ferrari launch. He noted the car's smaller appearance and the increased white on the engine cover, reflecting the team's new visual identity. But the most striking feature, according to Kravitz, was the rear wing opening, a result of the new regulations that all cars will showcase this year.

Not only did Kravitz notice the car's visual changes, but he also picked up on the engine's sound. The removal of the MGU-H has amplified the internal combustion engine's noise, creating a louder and raspier tone. This change is part of F1's effort to reduce engine complexity and costs.

Many F1 fans have also commented on the SF-26's white engine cover, drawing comparisons to Ferrari's 2016 car, which failed to win a Grand Prix.

So, will this new Ferrari car bring them their first drivers' championship since 2007? Only time will tell, but the signs are certainly intriguing!

What are your thoughts on Ferrari's new car and their chances for the 2026 season? Do you think they have what it takes to reclaim the title? Share your insights and join the debate in the comments below! We'd love to hear your predictions and opinions on this exciting development in the world of Formula 1.