Tech Stocks Surge: Canada & US Markets Rally | Precious Metals Shine (2026)

Tech stocks fuel market rally in Canada and the U.S., but is the boom sustainable?

North American markets witnessed a strong rebound on Monday, primarily driven by a surge in technology stocks. This upward trend comes on the heels of a challenging week, especially for software companies, as Kathryn Del Greco, a senior investment advisor at TD Wealth, points out. The bargain hunters were out in full force, taking advantage of the dip in tech stock prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index soared by 552.34 points to 33,023.32, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average in New York climbed 20.20 points to 50,135.87. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq composite also joined the rally, rising 32.52 points to 6,964.82 and 207.46 points to 23,238.67, respectively.

But here's where it gets controversial: Despite the recent gains, concerns linger about the market's overall health. Critics argue that stocks, especially in the tech sector, have become overvalued, leaving investors wondering if the rally is built on solid foundations.

AI investments: A risky bet?

The recent tech rally is partly fueled by the hype around artificial intelligence (AI). Companies investing heavily in AI, like chipmakers Nvidia and Broadcom, saw their stocks rise by 2.5% and 3.4%, respectively, on Monday. But the question remains: Will these investments pay off?

Del Greco suggests that the AI trade is still playing out, and investors are eager to capitalize on the potential. But the long-term profitability of these AI ventures is yet to be proven, leaving some analysts skeptical.

Canadian tech stocks: Riding the U.S. wave

Canadian tech stocks are riding the coattails of their U.S. counterparts, according to Del Greco. The recovery in the U.S. tech sector is pulling Canada along, creating a spillover effect. This dynamic is particularly evident after the Dow Jones Industrial Average's recent milestone of surpassing 50,000 points, which Del Greco believes indicates a broader market recovery.

Precious metals shine, but for how long?

Basic materials stocks, including precious metals, also contributed to the Canadian market's rise. Gold and silver prices have been on a wild ride, with gold doubling in price over 12 months and silver experiencing even more dramatic fluctuations. On Monday, gold rose 2%, and silver jumped a staggering 6.9%.

And this is the part most people miss: While these gains are impressive, the volatility of precious metals markets raises questions about their long-term stability. Are these price surges sustainable, or will they eventually lead to a market correction?

The Canadian dollar and crude oil join the party

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart, trading at 73.66 cents US on Monday, up from 73.27 cents US on Friday. Additionally, the March crude oil contract rose 81 cents US to US$64.36 per barrel, adding to the overall positive sentiment.

As the markets continue to fluctuate, investors are left with a mix of optimism and caution. Are the tech and precious metals sectors poised for long-term growth, or are these short-lived booms? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's engage in a thoughtful discussion about the future of these pivotal industries.