The world of technology journalism has been abuzz with the recent accolades bestowed upon the GadgetGuy team at the 2026 Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards, affectionately dubbed 'The Lizzies'. This prestigious event celebrated the best in IT media, and GadgetGuy emerged as a standout, with Editor Chris Button taking home the coveted trophy for Best Technology Reviewer.

What sets Chris Button apart is his unique approach to technology reviews. In an industry often focused on technical specifications and features, Button has successfully shifted the narrative to prioritize the human experience. He understands that consumer technology is deeply personal, and his reviews reflect this by delving into how people genuinely interact with gadgets in their daily lives. This perspective has undoubtedly contributed to his success and recognition within the industry.

A Team Effort

It's not just Chris Button who has been making waves; the entire GadgetGuy team has had a remarkable year. Regular contributor Adam Turner was Highly Commended for Best Technology Reviewer, a well-deserved recognition for his insightful coverage of phones, EV technology, and home solar batteries. Turner's work showcases the depth and breadth of expertise within the GadgetGuy community.

The night also celebrated the remarkable Helen Meredith, who, at 90 years young, received the Pioneer of IT Media Award. Meredith's four-decade-long career in journalism, including her efforts to uplift women in the IT sector, is a testament to her dedication and impact on the industry. Her recognition is a reminder of the rich history and diverse voices that make technology media so vibrant.

A Night of Excellence

The 2026 Samsung Australian IT Journalism Awards highlighted the best of the best in technology media. David Swan from The Age and Sydney Morning Herald took home the Golden Lizzie for Best Journalist, while The Guardian Australia won Best Coverage. These awards not only celebrate individual achievements but also serve as a platform to elevate the entire technology media industry in Australia.

As we reflect on this year's awards, it's clear that GadgetGuy's success is a testament to the power of innovative thinking and a human-centric approach to technology journalism. The team's achievements inspire us to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new avenues in our coverage. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, and here's to another year of exceptional technology journalism!

A Personal Reflection

As an observer of this industry, I find it fascinating how these awards not only recognize individual talent but also serve as a barometer for the evolving nature of technology media. The shift towards a more human-centric approach, as exemplified by Chris Button, is a trend that I believe will continue to shape the future of technology journalism. It's an exciting time to be a part of this dynamic field, and I look forward to seeing how GadgetGuy and others continue to innovate and inspire.