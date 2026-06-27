Team USA vs Greece: United Cup Quarterfinals Preview | WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz (2026)

Get ready for some edge-of-your-seat tennis action as the United Cup knockouts kick off in Perth, but here's the twist: Team USA, the two-time champions, face an unexpected challenge against Greece instead of Argentina due to a quirky format change. Will this shake-up cost them the title?

The quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, with the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz setting the stage for two thrilling matchups. In the first, the United States (2-0) clashes with Greece (2-0), followed by the undefeated Switzerland (2-0) taking on Argentina (1-1). Let’s dive into the details.

Perth Quarterfinal No. 1: USA vs. Greece

Team USA’s journey to this point was nothing short of dramatic. Taylor Fritz survived a nail-biter against Spain, saving a match point in a grueling 3-hour, 14-minute battle that ended in a tiebreak. Coco Gauff and Christian Harrison then sealed the deal in mixed doubles. When asked about the intense tie, captain Michael Russell quipped, “The first three hours or the last eight?” before adding, “Everyone is playing for everyone—that’s why we’ve succeeded here before.”

But here’s where it gets controversial: Due to a format quirk, Team USA, as Group A winner, was supposed to face Perth’s best runner-up, Argentina. However, since they already met in group play, they now face Greece, the Group E champion. Is this a fair shake, or does it give Greece an unexpected advantage?

The action starts with Gauff facing Maria Sakkari, who’s making a strong comeback. Their head-to-head record is tied 5-5, but Gauff won both meetings last year in straight sets. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas holds a 3-2 edge over Fritz. Gauff and Harrison have been the U.S.’s mixed doubles heroes, clinching both wins.

Greece’s success owes much to Sakkari and Tsitsipas, both aiming to reclaim their peak rankings. “We’re trying to get back to where we were,” Sakkari said, highlighting their shared goal. Tsitsipas credited Sakkari for reigniting his confidence: “Maria was the reason I believed again. She played the breakthrough first, and it sparked a new flame in me.”

Perth Quarterfinal No. 2: Switzerland vs. Argentina

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic is back in top form after maternity leave, leading her team with a flawless 4-0 record across singles and doubles. “We’re living in Belinda’s world again,” said Stan Wawrinka, who’s also been stellar, including a deciding-set tiebreak win over Arthur Rinderknech. They face Argentina, who advanced with a dominant 3-0 win over Spain.

Sydney: Poland vs. Netherlands

In Group F, Poland, last year’s finalist, can secure a quarterfinal spot against Australia with a win. World No. 2 Iga Swiatek faces Suzan Lamens, who pushed her to three sets at the US Open last year. Can Lamens pull off an upset, or will Swiatek continue her dominance?

Brisbane International

The tournament heats up with season debuts from stars like Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva. In doubles, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa reunite in the quarterfinals. Who will steal the spotlight in this star-studded lineup?

ASB Classic

Eighteen-year-old American Iva Jovic continues her breakthrough week, headlining Wednesday’s matches. Is she the next big thing in tennis?

As the matches unfold, one question lingers: With unexpected matchups and rising stars, who will rise to the occasion? And more importantly, does the United Cup’s format need a rethink to ensure fairness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!