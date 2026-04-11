Team USA's Lineup Dilemmas: Who Will Start in the WBC Final? (2026)

As the World Baseball Classic final approaches, Team USA's manager, Mark DeRosa, faces some crucial lineup decisions that could make or break their championship aspirations. In this article, we'll delve into the strategic choices DeRosa must make and explore the fascinating implications of each decision.

The Catcher's Conundrum

One of the most intriguing dilemmas is the choice between Raleigh and Smith behind the plate. While Raleigh's historic 2025 season, including 60 home runs, speaks for itself, his recent struggles at the plate in the WBC cannot be ignored. On the other hand, Smith has shown a hotter bat, going 3-for-10 with a double. However, Raleigh's defensive prowess and switch-hitting ability provide a unique advantage.

Personally, I think DeRosa will have to weigh the importance of offensive production against defensive reliability. It's a delicate balance, and the decision could have a significant impact on the team's overall performance.

Third Base: Henderson vs. Bregman

Moving to the hot corner, we find another intriguing battle. Henderson, with his impressive .429 batting average and two home runs, has been a force to be reckoned with. However, Bregman, a veteran with a strong glove, has shown patience at the plate, drawing five walks. His Outs Above Average metric also gives him an edge defensively.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the platoon splits. Henderson, a lefty, has an impressive .893 OPS against right-handed pitchers, which could be a decisive factor in DeRosa's decision-making process. It's a strategic choice that could pay dividends if executed correctly.

Center Field: Speed vs. Power

In the outfield, Team USA is blessed with two exceptional players: Crow-Armstrong and Buxton. Both bring a unique blend of power and speed to the table. Crow-Armstrong, with his 1.074 OPS and two-homer game against Italy, has been on fire during the WBC. Meanwhile, Buxton, with his All-Star season and elite sprint speed, offers a different set of skills.

DeRosa's decision here will be a tough one. While Crow-Armstrong's recent performance might give him an edge, Buxton's defensive abilities and speed could be crucial in turning the tide of the game. It's a choice between riding the hot hand or relying on proven talent.

Deeper Analysis

These lineup decisions are not just about individual performances; they reflect a broader strategy. DeRosa must consider the team's overall chemistry, the opposing team's strengths, and the unique dynamics of the final game. It's a delicate dance of managing egos, maximizing talent, and adapting to the moment.

Conclusion

As we await the final lineup announcement, it's clear that DeRosa's choices will be pivotal. The decisions he makes will not only impact the outcome of the game but also shape the legacy of this Team USA roster. It's a fascinating insight into the strategic mind of a manager, and a reminder of the intricate nature of sports tactics.

So, who do you think will make the cut? Will DeRosa stick with the hot hands or go with proven veterans? The answers will unfold on the field, and we can't wait to see how this story unfolds.