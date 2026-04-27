Team Canada Dominates Switzerland 5-1 | Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Hockey Highlights (2026)

Team Canada Dominates Switzerland in a Thrilling Olympic Hockey Showdown!

February 13, 2026, marked another triumphant day for Team Canada’s men’s hockey team at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. With a commanding 5-1 victory over Switzerland, Canada secured its second consecutive win, solidifying its position at the top of Group A. But here’s where it gets even more exciting: this is the first Olympic Games since Sochi 2014 to feature NHL players, and Canada’s star-studded lineup did not disappoint.

Led by hockey heavyweights like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Sidney Crosby, Canada’s offensive firepower was on full display. McDavid and MacKinnon each notched a goal and two assists, while Macklin Celebrini added a goal and an assist, proving that their line combination is a force to be reckoned with. And this is the part most people miss—goaltender Logan Thompson, making his Olympic debut, stood tall with 24 saves, showcasing Canada’s depth beyond its star forwards.

The game kicked off with a fast-paced exchange, as Canada hit the post early and Switzerland’s Nino Niederreiter nearly capitalized on a breakaway, only to be denied by Thompson. The turning point came at 5:25 when Canada went on the power play, and MacKinnon set up McDavid for his first Olympic goal, giving Canada a 1-0 lead. Thomas Harley extended the lead to 2-1 before Switzerland’s Pius Suter briefly narrowed the gap. However, Celebrini’s second goal of the tournament restored Canada’s two-goal advantage, and Crosby’s third-period tally—his fourth Olympic goal across three Games—sealed the deal.

Controversial Take Alert: While Canada’s victory was impressive, Switzerland’s performance raises questions about the balance of talent in Olympic hockey. With NHL players dominating the ice, are smaller nations at a systemic disadvantage? Should the Olympics prioritize parity over star power? Let’s debate this in the comments!

Looking ahead, Canada faces France in its final preliminary round game on Sunday at 10:40 a.m. Meanwhile, the tournament schedule heats up with the qualifying round on Tuesday, quarterfinals on Wednesday, and semifinals on Friday, culminating in the gold medal game next Sunday. With Group A locked in, all eyes are on Canada as they chase Olympic glory once again. Will they continue their dominance, or will another team rise to the challenge? Stay tuned, hockey fans—this is just the beginning!