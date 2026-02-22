Team Canada Dominates France 10-2 in Olympic Hockey Thriller! (2026)

Bold statement: Team Canada’s blistering 10-2 rout of France at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics showcased not just skill, but a united, almost relentless drive to win. And this is the part most people miss: their cohesion under fire may be the defining edge of this team.

In a performance that left little to scrutinize, 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini etched his name in Olympic lore by becoming the first NHL player to score on an Olympic penalty shot. Veterans Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid continued to demonstrate why they’re at the pinnacle of the sport, contributing goals and assists to push Canada toward sealing the No. 1 seed in the elimination bracket. The depth was evident, with 15 players tallying points, underscoring how many threats Canada can deploy.

A standout moment came in the third period when Nathan MacKinnon absorbed a high hit from Pierre Crinon with 8:38 remaining. Less than two minutes later, Tom Wilson answered by dropping the gloves and delivering a message to Crinon, a testament to the team’s willingness to protect one another.

Defender Devon Toews captured the sentiment: “It’s the Canadian way; we stick up for each other. We’re passionate about hockey, about our team.” The players clearly projected confidence for gold, finishing the preliminaries 3-0-0-0 and heading toward a likely top seed unless a dramatic USA victory over Germany alters the landscape.

Celebrini’s two goals and an assist headlined a balanced attack that also featured goals and multiple assists from Crosby, McDavid, and Mark Stone, along with contributions from Cale Makar, Wilson, Toews, Bo Horvat, and Brandon Hagel. Jordan Binnington’s 12-save effort helped Canada sweep the round and secure a bye into the quarterfinals, which start midweek.

But the team’s rhetoric hints at a deeper ambition: there’s a belief they can elevate again when the bracket compresses. Forward Sam Bennett suggested that the group is steadily sharpening its systems and roles, and that more is still to come with each game.

France’s Floran Douray and Sacha Treille answered with goals, and Julian Junca stopped 27 shots before giving way to Antoine Keller. France, likely slotted as the No. 11 seed for the qualifiers, acknowledged the challenge of facing the sport’s heavyweight favorite.

Canada clinched Group A on Saturday with a dominant offensive push in all periods—three goals in the first, three in the second, and four in the third. Celebrini’s memorable penalty-shot goal came as he converted a hook on a breakaway, becoming the first Canadian to score on a penalty shot in Olympic play and marking the third time in the six-NHL-era Olympics that a Canadian player has achieved this feat (joining 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2026). He calmly executed a move sequence—forehand, backhand, then a soft forehand into the blocker side—to make it 5-1.

After the period, the tone shifted when MacKinnon was artfully checked mid-game, and Wilson immediately engaged Crinon, culminating in a pair of game misconducts that only reinforced the team’s willingness to defend one another.

MacKinnon, who normally wears another jersey in the NHL, and Wilson—one of the league’s most physical players—demonstrated that Olympic teams can foster a unique camaraderie that transcends club rivalries. Crosby emphasized this as one of the Olympics’ special qualities: once you wear Team Canada’s sweater, past teams, past loyalties, fade away in favor of a collective purpose.

Canada’s coaching staff, led by Jon Cooper, echoed the players’ sentiment: these men would “go through a wall for each other,” and watching that loyalty unfold in real time is part of what makes the Olympic experience so compelling.

Notes and records pepper the recap: McDavid’s nine points through three games set a Canada Olympic NHL-era benchmark, and Crosby added to his Olympic tally, extending his national record for Olympic points among NHL-era players. Celebrini’s penalty-shot historical moment places him among a select group of Olympians who’ve achieved similar feats with NHL players in the mix.

Overall, this unveiling of Team Canada’s depth and solidarity signals potentially difficult times ahead for their gold-medal rivals. As the squad eyes the quarterfinals and beyond, the question isn’t whether they can win, but how high the ceiling can rise when they bring their best together.

