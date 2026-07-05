Teachers' Strike Threatens GCSEs: Arthur Terry Learning Partnership Crisis Explained (2026)

Imagine your child's future hanging in the balance, their crucial GCSE year thrown into uncertainty. That's the stark reality facing parents and students across the West Midlands as teachers at over 20 schools within the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) engage in a series of strikes. One worried parent, Sarah, voices a concern shared by many: will students be able to recover lost learning and adequately prepare for their crucial exams? But here's where it gets controversial... the ATLP claims these job cuts are necessary to stabilize the trust's finances, a consequence of what they describe as a significant accounting error in 2022-23 that led to 'significant overstaffing'.

The National Education Union (NEU) initiated the industrial action, confirming on Wednesday an extension to the walkouts, protesting against planned job cuts within the ATLP. This isn't just about teachers; the NEU argues these cuts will impact all areas of school operations, affecting teaching assistants and support staff – the very people who often provide crucial support to students, especially those who need it most. Annie Ungeean, an NEU representative, passionately stated that the strike is a necessary stand to protect the children's education, emphasizing that 'industrial action is an incredibly hard decision for us... [but] the strike will last as long as it's needed to make significant changes.' She further elaborated that the impact goes beyond teacher cuts, affecting 'every single area of how we run these schools.'

Sarah, the concerned parent, highlights the multifaceted anxieties the situation is creating. "My biggest fear is that we won't get the children back to school before their GCSEs," she confesses. She underscores the pressure on parents juggling work with children at home and the children's own anxiety about falling behind in the curriculum during a critical exam year. "The anxiety for parents of managing jobs, children at home, the anxiety of the children of knowing that they're in GCSE year, when are they going to catch up on the curriculum? How will they be affected by their results and any sort of decisions made to help them get through their exams. I see teachers have the voices, but the children don't have that voice." And this is the part most people miss... the emotional toll on the students themselves, feeling powerless and unheard amidst the adult conflict.

The ATLP, meanwhile, maintains its commitment to resolving the financial challenges to "bring stability to the trust and schools." They attribute the need for staff reductions to a past accounting error that resulted in what they deem 'significant overstaffing'. The ATLP's perspective is that these cuts, while difficult, are essential for the long-term financial health of the organization, ensuring that all schools within the partnership can continue to provide a quality education. But is cutting staff really the only solution? Some might argue that alternative funding sources or more efficient resource allocation could mitigate the need for such drastic measures.

The strike action began on January 14th and continues with further planned walkouts. Teachers are currently picketing until Friday, with additional strikes scheduled for January 26-29, February 2-5, and February 9-13. NEU members previously held a demonstration in Birmingham's Victoria Square to raise awareness of their concerns.

Notably, staff at four ATLP schools not currently involved in the strike will be re-balloted by the NEU, potentially expanding the scope of the industrial action. These schools are The Bridge Academy in Lichfield, Greysbrooke Primary in Shenstone, Brookvale Primary in Erdington, and Dunstall Park Primary in Tamworth.

The 20 schools already affected by the strike include:

Anna Seward Primary, Lichfield

Coton Green Primary, Tamworth

Curdworth Primary, Sutton Coldfield

Deykin Avenue Junior and Infant, Witton, Birmingham

Hill West Primary, Sutton Coldfield

Mere Green Primary, Four Oaks

Osborne Primary, Erdington, Birmingham

Paget Primary, Pype Hayes, Birmingham

Scotch Orchard Primary, Lichfield

Slade Primary, Erdington

St Chad's CE Primary, Lichfield

St Michael's C of E Primary, Lichfield

William MacGregor Primary School, Tamworth

Two Gates Primary School, Tamworth

The Coleshill School, Warwickshire

The Royal Sutton School, Sutton Coldfield

Nether Stowe School, Lichfield, Staffordshire

Stockland Green School, Erdington, Birmingham

The Arthur Terry School, Sutton Coldfield

West Coventry Academy, Coventry

This situation raises crucial questions: Who ultimately bears the cost of these disputes? Are the proposed job cuts truly unavoidable, or are there alternative solutions that could be explored? And most importantly, how can we ensure that students' education and well-being remain the top priority during this challenging time? What do you think? Is the NEU justified in taking such drastic action, or should they explore other avenues for resolving the dispute? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below.